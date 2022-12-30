Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway.
Citrus County Chronicle
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Citrus County Chronicle
Late-season winning streak is meaningful for Saints' Allen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sights of defensive end Cameron Jordan celebrating multiple sacks and Marshon Lattimore trotting triumphantly into the end zone with the ball in his hands were reminiscent of playoff seasons in the New Orleans Saints' recent past. The Saints seem to have recaptured the ability...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Citrus County Chronicle
Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. “Bam was just Mr. Reliable all game long,” Heat coach...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets roll to 12 in a row as Vaughn builds winner in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn was viewed as such a temporary solution in Brooklyn that his successor was already assumed before he coached one game. That was two months ago. The Nets had parted ways with Steve Nash and were expected to hire suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn would run the show until Udoka arrived, then slide back down the bench.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs begin prep with Week 18 set to go on as scheduled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing Tuesday for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could ultimately earn the AFC West champions the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference in an unprecedented situation for the NFL. Just as the Chiefs were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Analysis: The Suns are on the brink, and not in a good way
Only 18 months ago, the Phoenix Suns were on the brink. They held a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. They were two wins away from the parade. Chris Paul was finally going to get his ring. Suns in Four was not just a stadium chant but a very real possibility.
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants locked into No. 6 seed, but playoff foe uncertain
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll is no longer facing questions about the New York Giants making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Giants (9-6-1) are in after a 38-10 win over the struggling Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The rookie coach got to celebrate with his players and people in the organization and have some friendly exchanges with the fans at MetLife Stadium. The guy players call “Dabs” even smoked a couple of cigars.
Comments / 0