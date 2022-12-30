ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County

One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views

If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY

An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
RHINEBECK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter

It's that time of year again. We have to start putting on our big winter coats, scarves and gloves to brave the (almost) winter weather. We are going to see a lot of cold, cloudy days ahead of us as the season progresses. This is why I don't understand why some people feel that winter is their favorite season. It is cold, it is bleak, and it can be yucky.
SAUGERTIES, NY
firefighternation.com

Hudson and Glasco (NY) Firefighters Tackle Tugboat Fire on Hudson River

Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Jan. 1—CATSKILL, N.Y. — Firefighters from three counties tackled a fire that broke out below deck on a tugboat pushing a barge Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Hudson River. The Catskill Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded...
CATSKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon

While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 2nd

Note: The Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers are closed on the following observed January holidays:. Monday, January 16th – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals as needed in advance of each holiday. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
101.5 WPDH

You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants

If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

