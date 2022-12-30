Read full article on original website
The Crazy Octagon Mansion Hiding in Westchester County
One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside. The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
It’s the Polaris Plunge! ATV Rescued After Falling in Upstate NY Lake
When it comes to breaking the ice with someone, it's better when you aren't doing it literally. It is always important to not only know the rules when taking your four-wheeler onto state land, but to know the weather as well. NYS Forest Rangers were recently sent to Sullivan County...
Adored Wappingers Restaurant Announces Second Opening in Rhinebeck, NY
An extremely popular Wappingers restaurant and cafe surprised customers with a major announcement heading into 2023. Teasing a 'big announcement' on their social media pages leading into the new year, Café Con Leche even asked their customers to take their best guess as to what the news would be, offering up the choice of two menu items as a prize for the correct guess.
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
Favorite High Falls Restaurant Closes to Move to New Location
If you are a regular at the High Falls Cafe in High Falls then you already know that they have embarked on a new adventure. If you are a fair-weather fan of the cafe then you may not have heard the big news. On December 19th, the High Falls Cafe...
Top 5 Saugerties, NY Cafés You Must Visit This Winter
It's that time of year again. We have to start putting on our big winter coats, scarves and gloves to brave the (almost) winter weather. We are going to see a lot of cold, cloudy days ahead of us as the season progresses. This is why I don't understand why some people feel that winter is their favorite season. It is cold, it is bleak, and it can be yucky.
firefighternation.com
Hudson and Glasco (NY) Firefighters Tackle Tugboat Fire on Hudson River
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Jan. 1—CATSKILL, N.Y. — Firefighters from three counties tackled a fire that broke out below deck on a tugboat pushing a barge Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Hudson River. The Catskill Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded...
One Year Later, Area Family Attempts to Visits Every Stewart’s Shop Location
Over the years many of us have started the new year with a resolution, losing weight, getting in shape, and saving more money are all popular resolutions. Another big one is trying to spend more time with family, that's a resolution everyone should try to complete for this year!!!. I'm...
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon
While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 2nd
Note: The Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers are closed on the following observed January holidays:. Monday, January 16th – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals as needed in advance of each holiday. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region. The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
