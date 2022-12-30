ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Miller
3d ago

It is sad to act like this. Every player goes out to play the best they can. No one tries to lose. Some days, it doesn't work out for your favor. We as fans should continue to cheer them on and encourage them. After all, we don't always have winning days. Some days, we give it all we have, and it's not enough

Fu.. a repuikan
3d ago

Just sad, this world takes a football game so seriously. Threats to human life, its called the "Trump Affect". Say what you want no matter what. No morality, no truth, everything is a joke till it aint.

Althea Shoulders
2d ago

It's sad people act like that. Ok they lost came going after players does not make you look good you are acting childess you need to learn how to act I hope you don't have kids and they are watching act like that leave those players alone they wanted to win and tgey hate the loss as much as you do so stop the hate growup people.

