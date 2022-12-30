ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daye hits game winning free throw, Brown scores 28, CCU men defeat Louisiana, 77-76

By Chris Parks
 4 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. Jomaru Brown came off the bench and tied his career-high with 28 points and Antonio Daye made a free throw with 4.6 seconds left to give the Chanticleers a thrilling 77-76 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Daye scored the final four points for Coastal, bringing his team back from a 76-73 deficit in the final minute. With the Chants trailing 76-73, Daye hit his only field goal of the game, a long three-pointer with 51 seconds left to even the score at 76.

After the made three-pointer, Louisiana came down the court where Themus Fulks took a shot that was off-target. As both teams went for the rebound, the ball went out of bounds and was awarded to the Ragin’ Cajuns. However, after a review of the play, the call was reversed and the ball was given back to the Chants with 34 seconds left in the game.

On the resulting possession, Daye held the ball out front and as the shot clock wound down he dashed down the lane for a shot but was fouled on the play. After missing the first free throw, Daye made the second free throw giving CCU the one-point lead with 4.6 remaining on the game clock.

However, Louisiana’s Fulks still had time to drive to the other end and take a three-point attempt, but it was blocked by Coastal’s 6’8” Jimmy Nichols , who finished the game with two blocked shots.

“That was a hard-fought win and a good team win,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis . “Our offense really played well, and Jomaru Brown played a great game. And Antonio Daye made the right read on the open ball screen and drove to the basket to get fouled at the end.”

Daye made the second of his two free throws, but it was enough to improve Coastal’s record to 7-5 overall and 1-0 in the Conference. Louisiana, which was paced by 6’11” Jordan Brown’s 25 points, slipped to 10-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Jomaru Brown was the only Coastal player in double figures, hitting on 9-of-13 shots, but the Chants had four players with eight points each in Likayi, Essam Mostafa , Josh Uduje and Nichols. Mostafa, a 6’9” junior who is averaging double figures in both points and rebounds on the season, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. The Chants also had 14 assists on their 23 baskets, with point guard Henry Abraham dishing out five assists.

Coastal returns to the HTC Center on Saturday afternoon to face Georgia Southern at 2 p.m. ET. The Chants then begin the New Year with four road games before coming home again on Jan. 19 to host Appalachian State in a 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

