Atlanta, GA

Georgia takes to the podium at Peach Bowl Media Day

By Jack Patterson, Tyler Redmond
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (WRBL) – Thursday was Media Day at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and it represented the last time we’ll hear from players before Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You can watch News 3 Sports’ coverage from Atlanta above, and individual interviews below.

