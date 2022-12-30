Georgia takes to the podium at Peach Bowl Media Day
ATLANTA (WRBL) – Thursday was Media Day at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, and it represented the last time we'll hear from players before Saturday's College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You can watch News 3 Sports' coverage from Atlanta above, and individual interviews below.
