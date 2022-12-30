ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of Midwest winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS — It's not just a case of déjà vu – airlines really are gearing up for another round of winter weather that could snarl travel across the Midwest. Just a few weeks after a monster storm impacted holiday travel plans for passengers around the country, and days after Southwest Airlines finally resumed close to normal operations following days of delays and cancellations, multiple airlines have started issuing travel waivers for passengers with upcoming flights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southwest flight canceled? Here's how to get your money back

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Southwest Airlines CEO, Bob Jordan, is speaking out for the first time. He's apologizing for the meltdown that started over the holiday weekend with some 12,000 flights canceled since. Now, baggage is piling up at airports and the aftermath is being investigated by the transportation secretary.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
A Hennepin County-based nonprofit is looking for guardian snow angels to help seniors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Financial planning tips for 2023

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Dry January: Non-alcoholic alternatives

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — To ring in the New Year... not everyone will be having a glass of champagne at midnight. In fact, more and more people are joining the "Dry January" movement -- where people give up alcohol for the first month of the new year. Joining KARE...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
City clears homeless encampment near Quarry shopping center

MINNEAPOLIS — A homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in northeast Minneapolis was shut down on Friday. The encampment was originally scheduled to close on Wednesday, but a city spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that officials postponed its closure over a potential "violent confrontation" between advocates and city staff.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NYE at the North Loop Galley

MINNEAPOLIS — Celebrate 2023 at North Loop Galley!. The food hall will be open from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, with tunes provided by DJ James Shepp and an all-you-can-drink package, featuring select beer, wine, and cocktails for $75 Table reservations, including champagne, are also available and can be made at https://northloopgalley.org/events/.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rosemount HS marching band represents Minnesota at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — The Rosemount High School marching band traveled to Pasadena, California Monday to represent Minnesota in the more-than-century-old Tournament of Roses Parade New Year's tradition. According to a band spokesperson, the school sent 235 students to perform — the school's first appearance at the Rose Parade since...
PASADENA, CA
New Brighton Ice Castles opening early

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — The real-life winter wonderland attraction Ice Castles returns to the Twin Cities and will be open to the public on Dec. 31. This is the earliest the New Brighton Ice Castles, located at Long Lake Regional Park, have opened in nearly a decade when they debuted for the first season in Minnesota in 2012.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Man looking to find his stolen snow plow truck

MINNEAPOLIS — Retirement for Ed Irwin doesn't look much like rest. Many days he is out shoveling or plowing snow, working along several young people he has hired. "I have a social entrepreneurship project that I started several years ago, working with young people, young adults and elders trying to bring them together," Irwin said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Flu, RSV cases decline as COVID remains steady

MINNEAPOLIS — At Allina Health's Uptown Clinic, infectious diseases physician Dr. Frank Rhame says patients are visiting for a mixture of reasons, depending on their age and health. "Right now, it's almost even between influenza, RSV, and COVID," Rhame said. "Most of the COVID patients we see are older...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis looks forward to big year with major concerts and events in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — As we ring in the New Year this weekend and flip the calendar from 2022 to 2023, there's a lot to look forward to next year in downtown Minneapolis. "We know there's a lot already scheduled to happen in 2023," said Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It has been a slow process but it's been steady, especially the last 18 months, and I think that steady growth is going to really accelerate next year with all the things we already know are going to be happening."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
