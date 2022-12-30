BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — When you live in Minnesota, snow and the shoveling that follows are inevitable. But for aging adults, without help, our state's winter dream-like environment can turn into a nightmare. "It's unbelievable how important this stuff is to the elderly or sick people that can't do their own self," said Leonard Woida. He and his wife, Kathleen, can move out and about thanks to Senior Community Services.

