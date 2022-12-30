ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Injury Update: Cowboys RB to Practice

JAN 2 TONY POLLARD BACK Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who missed the win at the Titans with his thigh injury, will practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday as the team preps for the regular-season finale at Washington. Pollard, a first-time Pro Bowler, is 12 yards shy...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys ‘Aren’t Elite’

FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott)...
DALLAS, TX
All Cardinals

State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
atozsports.com

NFL does Cowboys no favors ahead of pivotal Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in two important races. With one regular season game left to go, Dallas is in the hunt for the NFC East crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. Unfortunately, the Cowboys do not control their own destiny in either. Dallas will...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

James Franklin praises Cam Rising's toughness

James Franklin has one tough quarterback in Sean Clifford, but the Penn State leader made sure to point out the moxie of Utah quarterback Cam Rising ahead of their Rose Bowl showdown. It’s obvious Rising has caught the eye of Franklin, and the latter shared his thoughts on the Utes...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

