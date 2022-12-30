Read full article on original website
Gerald J Zisa obituary 1928~2022
Gerald J Zisa, age 94, of Greencastle died peacefully Friday, December 30th, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born September 26, 1928, in Paterson, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Felice and Emmanuela (Pluchino) Zisa, and brother of five siblings who preceded him in death. On June 18th,...
William Terry “Bill” Coble obituary 1943~2022
William Terry “Bill” Coble, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late William W. and Lillie M. Lowans Coble. A 1962 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Bill went...
Alice M Stepler obituary 1928~2023
Alice M Stepler, 94 of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at the Shook Home, where she had resided the last few years. Born April 29, 1928 in Perulock, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Swarner and Ella May Longacre, and widower to the late Lester L. Stepler, who passed away September 26, 2011.
Janice “Arlene” Kline obituary 1942~2023
Janice “Arlene” Kline (Burkett), 80, of Waynesboro, PA, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, January 1, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born April 1, 1942 in Tomstown, PA and was the daughter of the late Harry W. W. Burkett, Sr. and Helen M. (Monn) Burkett. She was the wife of the late Wayne K. Kline, Sr., whom she married July 7, 1968.
Patrick N “PN” Brown obituary 1940~2023
Mr. Patrick N “PN” Brown, 82, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. Mr. Brown was the husband of Barbara W. Dalton Brown, a graduate of The Ohio State University, and a lover of golf. Mr. Brown will be...
Kendle Abigail Burcker obituary 2012~2022
Kendle Abigail Burcker, 10 years, of Waynesboro, PA, entered Heaven’s Gates on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kendle was born April 16, 2012 in Chambersburg, PA, the daughter of Kirk A. Burcker of Greencastle, PA and Candy S. (Harbaugh) Weaver and her fiancé, Robert Grove of Waynesboro. Kendle was...
Carolyn Ann Wagner obituary 1949~2022
Carolyn Ann Wagner (Glass) passed away peacefully on December 28th at age 73. Born January 13, 1949, in Cumberland, MD, she was the oldest daughter of the late Richard H. and Jean (Cain) Glass. Carolyn graduated high school at Mount Savage, MD with the class of 1967. She continued her...
Marilyn Hunger White obituary
Marilyn Hunger White, 94 formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away on December 7, 2022 in Wayne, PA. Born May 16, 1928 in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Frederick & Florence (Miller) Hunger. Marilyn resided with her daughter, Nancy Hicks, for the past five years. She is...
Albert Albanowski obituary 1943~2022
Albert Albanowski, Jr., 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away from a long illness on December 26, 2022 after spending Christmas with his wife and children. Albert was born on January 24, 1943 in the south side of Pittsburgh, PA. His parents were Albert Albanowski, Sr. and Martha Albanowski. He went...
Beverly J “Bev” Robinson 1938~2022
Beverly J “Bev” Robinson, age 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born May 1, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Noble and Hazel Higgins Sites. A 1956 graduate of...
Harold Kenneth Swisher obituary 1936~2022
Harold Kenneth Swisher, age 86, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 14, 1936, in State Line, PA, he was the son of the late George W. and Viola Katherine Cook Swisher. Mr. Swisher worked as a mechanic at Letterkenny Army...
Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022
Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
Arthur S Byers obituary 1926~2022
Arthur S Byers, 96, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at his home. Born October 29, 1926 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Daniel D. and Mary M. Sollenberger Byers. Arthur married Ruth A. Meyers on July 27, 1950 and together they raised three...
Robert F “Bob” McClure obituary 1933~2022
Robert F “Bob” McClure, 89, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in UMPC Carlisle. Born February 5, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late James C. McClure, Sr. and Margaret (Heckman) McClure. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Bob served his country...
Robert “Bobby” J Umbrell 1947~2022
Robert “Bobby” J Umbrell, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 27, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on September 21, 1947, in Waterfall, Pennsylvania to James and Orleana (Taylor) Umbrell. Bobby worked at General Casting for 43 years. He...
Carl L Robinson obituary 1933~2022
Carl L Robinson, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA. Born October 26, 1933, in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Fred L. and Carrie L. Kuhn Robinson Sr. Carl worked as a supervisor for Norman...
Raymond “Ray” L Witter obituary 1949~2022
Raymond “Ray” L Witter, Jr., 73, of Fayetteville, PA passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in his home. Born May 21 1949 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond L. Witter, Sr. and Mildred (McGowan) Witter. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Ray served with...
Nancy C Snider obituary 1930~2022
Nancy C Snider, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Shook Home. She was born July 31, 1930, in Newville, PA, the daughter of the late Clarence and Velva (Alleman) Souder. Her husband of 61 years, Roy Snider, preceded her in death on May 10, 2020. Nancy...
Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey 1932~2022
Jack Lee “Apple Jack” Mickey, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully December 27, 2022 with his son, Dwight L. Mickey by his side. Born July 21, 1932, in Gettysburg, PA, Jack was the son of the late Samuel J. and Hazel M. Pennell Mickey. In 1933, the...
Charles E Gingrich obituary 1940~2022
Mr. Charles E Gingrich, 82, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born July 20, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late G. Nelson and Mary A. (Rinehart) Gingrich. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
