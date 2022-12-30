Alice M Stepler, 94 of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at the Shook Home, where she had resided the last few years. Born April 29, 1928 in Perulock, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Swarner and Ella May Longacre, and widower to the late Lester L. Stepler, who passed away September 26, 2011.

