Inspections would of prevented this, I do give property management the respect for fully cooperating with tenants on this mishap.
Although this is a unfortunate situation. some are being stubborn. They are offering hotel stay and the option to break a lease to move. I am sure they will offer if not offering deposit checks as well. I'm not on anyone's side but , if being offered hotel stay no rent to pay, and options to break a lease, in my opinion this all can be done to accommodate these tenants. # I don't care about negative comments. fact is fact. Inspections and updates should have been made but even so this type of issue happens when tempts drop like that dis
Unacceptable!!!!😡😡😡.....these Tennant's are paying their way, WHY all of this drama with the building repairs?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
