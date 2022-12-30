ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria

After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear

The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury

The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe goes over $4 million after horrifying injury vs. Bengals

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an incredibly scary injury during Monday Night Football. Football fans across social media have tweeted their support. Many fans and players have also come together for an incredibly heartwarming gesture. In December 2020, Hamlin created a GoFundMe campaign for a toy drive through his The Chasing M’s Foundation. The […] The post Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe goes over $4 million after horrifying injury vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals Owner Mike Brown puts out statement on Damar Hamlin situation

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the team tweeted on Tuesday morning. “First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family,” the statement read. “Our […] The post Bengals Owner Mike Brown puts out statement on Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed this week after Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL has announced that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game won’t be played this week after the terrifying Damar Hamlin injury on Monday night. No replay date has been set and there have been no changes made to the Week 18 schedule. The NFL said the following in a statement, “After speaking with both teams […] The post Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed this week after Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bills-Bengals game officially suspended with Damar Hamlin in critical condition

The NFL has officially suspended the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury on the field, according to Albert Breer on Twitter. In a statement, the NFL said, “Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin […] The post Bills-Bengals game officially suspended with Damar Hamlin in critical condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions have been in cruise control against the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Just before halftime, Hutchinson made a huge play for the Lions and made NFL history in the process. With less than 10 seconds remaining before the half, Hutchinson intercepted Bears’ QB Justin Fields. The pick was Hutchinson’s […] The post Lions Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history by intercepting Justin Fields appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Sonny Dykes’ hilarious Marshawn Lynch interaction before National Championship

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are well into preparations for next Monday’s CFP National Championship, and Dykes’ shared that former NFL star Marshawn Lynch reached out to congratulate him after the team’s semifinal win over Michigan on New Year’s Day. Dykes said that he invited Lynch to the championship game at SoFi Stadium […] The post Sonny Dykes’ hilarious Marshawn Lynch interaction before National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence on scary injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after his scary collapse on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and his family has spoken out, thanking everyone for the outpour of support. Here is the statement, via the NFL: Damar Hamlin’s family has provided a message for all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zWlwCZuhAr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January […] The post Damar Hamlin’s family breaks silence on scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bills news: Chris Pronger reacts to Damar Hamlin’s injury after living through similar incident in 1998

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals has put the football world at a standstill. Everyone is just concerned about the health of Hamlin at the moment, with football becoming just an afterthought. It has also given hockey legend Chris Pronger the opportunity to provide a beacon of hope for Hamlin’s family, as he reflected on the similar injury he suffered and recovered from back in 1998.
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin gets personal on Damar Hamlin after scary heart incident

Most NFL teams cancelled their media availability today in regards to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the opportunity to speak eloquently about his personal relationship with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career. Tomlin […] The post Mike Tomlin gets personal on Damar Hamlin after scary heart incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

