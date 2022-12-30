Look: Matt Daly hits game-winner to lift De La Salle over St. John Bosco in 2022 Holiday Classic

SAN DIEGO - Matt Daly drilled the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift De La Salle to a 52-52 victory over St. John Bosco on Thursday in the consolation bracket of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports.

Watch Daly's game-winning shot here:

Matt Daly game-winning three pointer (; 0:12)

---

Four-star sophomore forward, Alec Blair, was also impressive in the thrilling win. Blair scored 16 points and a highlight-reel dunk.

Watch Blair's huge slam:

Alec Blair Dunk (; 0:08)

Billy Haggerty and Evan Wells, added 10 and 16 points for De La Salle.