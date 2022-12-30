ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Look: Matt Daly hits game-winner to lift De La Salle over St. John Bosco in 2022 Holiday Classic

By Paige Otto
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1AU0_0jyHfY7W00

SAN DIEGO - Matt Daly drilled the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift De La Salle to a 52-52 victory over St. John Bosco on Thursday in the consolation bracket of the 32nd annual Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports.

Watch Daly's game-winning shot here:

Matt Daly game-winning three pointer (; 0:12)

---

Four-star sophomore forward, Alec Blair, was also impressive in the thrilling win. Blair scored 16 points and a highlight-reel dunk.

Watch Blair's huge slam:

Alec Blair Dunk (; 0:08)

Billy Haggerty and Evan Wells, added 10 and 16 points for De La Salle.

Comments / 0

Related
scorebooklive.com

Bronny James, Sierra Canyon might have received ‘blessing in disguise’ with stunning loss to West Linn (Oregon) at Les Schwab Invitational

HILLSBORO, Ore. — One night after a stunning loss to local Oregon team West Linn that reverberated through social media, many were wondering how Bronny James and Sierra Canyon would bounce back. The Trailblazers, ranked 16th nationally in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, entered the Les Schwab Invitational...
WEST LINN, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Welcome to the team; Genevieve Reaume

An Oregonian through and through, our newest team member, Genevieve Reaume, was raised in Portland. She attended the University of Missouri and started her news career in Medford, OR. From Southern Oregon, she moved up I-5 back to Portland where she reported and anchored for KATU. Our Emmy-nominated anchor loves...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

Memorial: Those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy