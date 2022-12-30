ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extended Metro service, free rides on New Year’s Eve

By Makea Luzader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDqiP_0jyHf5qw00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is offering free service as well as extended service hours as the new year rolls around.

Train, bus and paratransit services start at 8 p.m. this Saturday free of charge — no need to bring your SmarTrip card if you’re heading out after that time. Metrorail will run until 2 a.m., and certain Metrobus routes will run until 3 a.m.

The normal $2 weekend fare will apply up until that 8 p.m. mark. The normal fares will resume when Metrobus and MetroAccess open at 4 a.m. and when Metrorail starts up again at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Minimum wage to increase in DC, workers and employers react to latest pay bump

Metro offered the following schedule for this weekend’s holidays (you can also view it on their website ):

Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

  • Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. (12/31) until 2 a.m. (1/1/2023). Trains will have normal service on all lines except the Red Line between Silver Spring and Glenmont.
  • The following Metrobus routes will be extended to operate until 3 a.m.:
    • D.C.: 32, 33, 36, 38B, 52, 70, 80, 92, A6, A8, G8, H4, L2, P6, S2, U5, V2, W2, W4, X2
    • Maryland: A12, C4, D12, F4, J2, K6, P12, T18, Y2, Z8
    • Virginia: 1A, 7A, 10A, 16E, 23B, 28A, 38B
  • MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
  • Last train times vary by station, check the station page for last train times and add one hour for schedule information.
  • Metrobus service varies by route, check the timetables for the selected routes and add one hour to scheduled stops between 1-2 a.m. for service information. (Ex: If the last bus normally departs at 1:30 a.m., add one hour to determine the last bus will depart at 2:30 a.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day) and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 (observed holiday)

  • Metrorail will operate from 7 a.m. until midnight. Trains will operate Sunday service levels to 94 of 97 stations, with scheduled leak mitigation work on the Red Line that will reduce service between Silver Spring and Glenmont due to single tracking. View the weekend service advisory for details.
  • Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled. Customers wishing to travel on holidays should make a separate reservation online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).
