Classic at Damien boys basketball tournament: Gold and Platinum Division semifinal live updates and recaps

Who will make Friday's championship games?

LA VERNE, Calif. — Platinum and Gold Division action in the 112-team and sixth edition of The Classic at Damien , one of the top boys high school basketball events in the region, tipped off on Tuesday at Damien High School. The Platinum and Gold Divisions are the tournament's two top brackets.

Four semifinal contests will take place on Thursday in the two upper divisions.

Follow for live updates below.

Game 4: Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) 63, Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) 60

Liberty avenged an earlier defeat to Rancho Christian in its 63-60 Platinum Division semifinal win over the Eagles. The Patriots will now take on Harvard-Westlake in the championship game on Friday.

Rancho Christian's Rodney Brown missed a heavily contested 3-pointer just before the clock ran out in the fourth quarter and Liberty hung on.

Liberty point guard Dedan Thomas led the Patriots with 20 points. Shooting guard Angelo Kambala added 17.

Rancho Christian's Kevin Patton Jr. led all scorers in defeat with 24 points. Outside of Patton, the Eagles struggled on offense.

Game 3: Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) 78, Curtis (University Place, Wash.) 51 - Platinum Division

The Wolverines rolled to a big win to punch their ticket to Friday night's Platinum Division championship. Twice Harvard-Westlake hit buzzer beaters, one from Trent Perry at the end of the second quarter and a second from Brady Dunlap to finish the third, to pad their lead in the wire to wire victory.

Senior center Jacob Huggins scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — his size gave Curtis trouble all game. Dunlap also had 18 points. Perry added 14.

Curtis point guard Zoom Diallo, a junior, led all scorers with 22 points in defeat.

Game 2: San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.) 53, Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) 52 - Gold Division

SRV sophomore Luke Isaak hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to give the Wolves a 53-52 win and berth in the Gold Division championship. San Ramon Valley will take on Ironwood (Glendale, Ariz.) in the title game.

The Wolves led 34-19 at the half, but Roosevelt senior Nate Simon spurred a second half comeback for the Mustangs, which ultimately fell one point short.

Isaak paced San Ramon Valley with 15 points. Seamus Deely scored 13. Simon scored 22 points in defeat to lead all scorers.

Game 1: Ironwood (Glendale, Ariz.) 69, Jesuit (Carmichael, Calif.) 57 - Gold Division

Ironwood punched its ticket to the Gold Division championship game with a 12 point win. The Eagles featured a balanced scoring attack led by Jordan Kuac, who put in 16 points. Noah Gifft scored 14, Leonard Romayor finished with 11 points and Julius Williams had 10.

Jesuit's Cole Epperson led all scorers with 17 points in defeat. Owen Ubaldo scored 15. The Marauders were without star senior forward Andrej Stojaković, a Stanford commit, due to injury.