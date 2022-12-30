Read full article on original website
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Davis said there is a nationwide...
Downed tree in Lufkin ruptures gas line
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City crews have closed Butler and Melton Streets in Lufkin as a downed tree has ruptured a gas line. The tree was reported down around 8:45 a.m. It also damaged phone lines in the area. The home where the tree fells has been evacuated. Lufkin Police...
Garrison track star, Olympian Eric Thomas dies
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - One of the greatest athletes to ever come out of Garrison died suddenly in Houston on Dec. 30. Eric Thomas was a 1992 graduate of Garrison High School and track star and he competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics. He finished in the top 15, competing in the 400 meter hurdles.
