ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence defeats Butler 72-52

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nRuu_0jyHeuS100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Carter’s 21 points helped Providence defeat Butler 72-52 on Thursday night.

Carter had four steals for the Friars (11-3). Ed Croswell scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Jared Bynum was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Friars extended their winning streak to six games.

The Bulldogs (8-6) were led in scoring by Jalen Thomas, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Manny Bates added 12 points and three blocks for Butler. In addition, Chuck Harris finished with 10 points and four assists.

Providence took the lead with 13:44 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Carter led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 46-18 at the break. Providence was outscored by Butler in the second half by an eight-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Croswell led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://0b85cbbb429ca4cf82ae4fc5eeab844c.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Providence visits DePaul while Butler visits Georgetown.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Gross-Bullock puts up 29 as Bryant beats Binghamton 82-78

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock’s 29 points helped Bryant defeat Binghamton 82-78 on Saturday. Gross-Bullock added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-4). Earl Timberlake added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Doug Edert was 4 of 6 shooting […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

URI prepares to open Atlantic 10 play

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – URI opens Atlantic 10 play Saturday on the road at Duquesne. Rhody will enter conference play with a 4-8 record on the season so far. “It’s a new season. Record doesn’t matter. You’ve got a new record, kind of a fresh start, so just look to go 1-0 each games. That’s […]
WPRI 12 News

Reece has 18 in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Reece had 18 points in Duquesne’s 72-61 win against Rhode Island on Saturday. Reece added five rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 1-1 Atlantic-10 Conference). Dae Dae Grant scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Jimmy Clark III shot 3 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford moves NYE celebrations inside

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford moved many of its New Year’s Eve celebrations inside Saturday due to the weather.  The city hosted a variety of free family-friendly programming throughout its downtown area including puppet shows, magic shows and fire dancing.  “Even beyond the 5-8 programming…. a lot of the restaurants that we have downtown […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Northwestern wins 5th straight, 63-58 over Brown

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chase Audige scored 24 points, Boo Buie added 15 points and Northwestern beat Brown 63-58 on Thursday for its fifth straight victory. Audige and Buie combined for 23 of Northwestern’s 33 second-half points. But Audige and Buie both struggled from the field, going 12 of 33, and Northwestern shot just 34.5% […]
EVANSTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Garrett Mitchell, IceHogs set to host first place Texas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two hot teams are set to go at it Tuesday night at the BMO Center in Rockford. The Rockford IceHogs will host the Texas Stars. The Stars are riding an 11-game point streak. They lead the AHL’s Central Division by four points over the second place IceHogs. The IceHogs have won their last […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WPRI 12 News

Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died. Here are highlights from his life. April 16, 1927: Born Joseph Alois Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, youngest of three children to Joseph and Maria Ratzinger. 1943-1945: Assistant in Germany’s anti-aircraft defense and infantry soldier; imprisoned […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy