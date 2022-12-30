Among Erik Spoelstra’s favorites when discussing his Miami Heat coaching goals is the always-popular “getting to our identity.” In Monday night’s 110-100 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat got back to their lineup identity, for just the 13th time this season opening with their preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. But ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO