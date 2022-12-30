ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Limestone County Schools: Education Planning Meeting canceled and postponed for East Limestone High School, Creekside Elementary School, and Creekside Primary School. Madison...
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Elkmont Family Trying to...
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Body found in Huntsville pond

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break. According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.
Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
MAHC rallies councils to come up with local share of two new hospitals

At its December meeting, Huntsville Council was given a breakdown of what has been contributed to date for Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s two new hospital builds. MAHC representatives have been visiting municipalities to rally their support for two new hospital builds and raising the local funds needed to get shovels in the ground.
WHNT-TV

2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes

2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. Rescue Me Project...
