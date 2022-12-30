Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Organizing My 2023: Where to Start?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New Year Resolutions are in full effect, and for some people becoming more organized this year is at the top of their list. Karen Wright Creator and Owner of Life Simplified, a professional organizing company in Huntsville, says on the road to becoming more organized in 2023, “You just want to start small. I mean, you just want to take baby steps. You don't want to look at a big space, then you're going to be overwhelmed. You're not going to know where to start.”
256today.com
Cousins Maine Lobster rolls into Huntsville
BIRMINGHAM — Cousins Maine Lobster is headed to Huntsville on the first stop of its 2023 tours through the South and Midwest. Cousins Maine Lobster is famous for its Maine lobster rolls a la food truck style. Mad Malts Brewing, 109 Maple Ave., is the first “tour stop” Wednesday from 4-9 p.m.
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Limestone County Schools: Education Planning Meeting canceled and postponed for East Limestone High School, Creekside Elementary School, and Creekside Primary School. Madison...
Decatur man faces $270K bond for obscene material charges
A Decatur man is facing a $270,000 bond after police say they confiscated devices with obscene material from his home.
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. Elkmont Family Trying to...
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
WAAY-TV
Body found in Huntsville pond
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WAFF
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break. According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
Traffic stop leads to ‘dog apprehension’ in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by 'dog apprehension" after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon.
southerntorch.com
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
thebamabuzz.com
Albertville adds Lucas Cinemas 10 and state’s newest Whatburger this winter
The City of Albertville is ending 2022 on a high note with the opening of Lucas Cinemas 10 in December and a Whataburger, one of Alabama’s most popular fast food joints in January. Heated Recliners. Talk about watching your favorite movies in style. The long-awaited Lucas Cinemas 10 in...
WAAY-TV
Decatur's Polar Plunge returns for 38th year, in support of Meals on Wheels
To celebrate the first day of the new year, members of the Decatur community jumped into the Tennessee River on Sunday. The event, known as the Polar Plunge, has been taking place for 38 years. The nearly 40-year-old tradition was experienced by some people this year for the very first...
doppleronline.ca
MAHC rallies councils to come up with local share of two new hospitals
At its December meeting, Huntsville Council was given a breakdown of what has been contributed to date for Muskoka Algonquin Health Care’s two new hospital builds. MAHC representatives have been visiting municipalities to rally their support for two new hospital builds and raising the local funds needed to get shovels in the ground.
WHNT-TV
2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes
2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. 2 Marshall County Teens Killed in Separate Crashes. Elkmont Family Trying to Recover After Christmas …. A family in Elkmont is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything that they owned in a fire on Christmas Eve. Rescue Me Project...
News 19’s Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith take part in Decatur’s annual Polar Bear Plunge
News 19's very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith kicked off 2023 with a splash! Both Jessica and Lynsey participated in Decatur's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Plunge.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 2