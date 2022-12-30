Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Resilient Stars ready to face big challenge from Jennings County in HHC clash
BEDFORD – Mentally fragile teams would have been physically drained by two tough games, emotionally exhausted by a last-tick, high-profile loss with a controversial finish. Athletes are resilient, but it’s hard to bounce back from that kind of disappointment without sufficient time to heal. Bedford North Lawrence does...
wbiw.com
Rested Stars returning to action with series resumption at Martinsville
BEDFORD – For the first time in nine years, Bedford North Lawrence took a true holiday basketball break. No games between the Christmas-New Year’s Day bookends. Time for a little rest and relaxation. The Stars are going to need that. From this point, the Stars will be busier...
Anderson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lapel High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Prep Academy on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball fans frustrated with Purdue being No. 1 can blame Bob Knight
For the second straight season, Purdue has reached the top of national polls and positioned themselves as the leading contender to win the Big Ten. A league title would be nothing new for Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter, who can claim three regular season crowns to go with a conference tournament championship.
Current Publishing
Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue
It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
wbiw.com
Linton boys basketball coach arrested after being found passed out in a car
COALMONT – The Linton boys basketball coach Joseph Hart has been arrested on a public intoxication charge. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Department report, Hart, 50, of Linton was arrested after he was found unconscious in a car parked on a road near Coalmont in Clay County at 4:15 a.m., Saturday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25 update: IU men move up a spot, women drop after first loss
The first AP top-25s of 2023 were released on Monday, and the IU men’s and women’s basketball programs made slight moves in opposite directions. The IU men moved up one spot to No. 15 despite not playing a game over the last week. The Hoosiers return to action on Thursday at Iowa, a team that has lost four of its last five games.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Brees explains decision to help coach Purdue in bowl game, answers if gig is a one-time deal
Drew Brees is one of the more famous Purdue alumnus in recent years. The former Purdue QB went on College GameDay Monday to talk about whether coaching is something he wants to do in the future. The Boilermakers will be facing LSU on Monday in the Citrus Bowl. Brees will...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history
The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
WLFI.com
First babies born in Lafayette this year are two boys
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The first baby born in Lafayette in 2023 was born at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Aiden Scott Walker was born at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He is the son of Erin and Austin Walker from Frankfort. He was born weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz. and measuring in at 20.5 in. long.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wbiw.com
Reggie Nevels named 2022 Sheriff of the Year
MARION – Leaders of the nonprofit Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch today named Grant County’s Reggie Nevels as their 2022 “Sheriff of the Year.”. Scott Minier, executive director of ISYR, surprised Nevels with his award during a retirement reception in Marion, Ind. Nevels also learned he will be among six Indiana law enforcement executives placed on a new Indiana Sheriffs’ Wall of Fame at the not-for-profit youth academy.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbiw.com
Join Twin Lakes Recreation Center for free in January
BLOOMINGTON – Become a Twin Lakes Recreation Center member in the month of January and have your joining fee waived – a savings of $20. Twin Lakes Recreation Center members enjoy a 1/5 mile rubberized track, five basketball courts, free group exercise classes, and more including:. Indoor turf...
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
Indianapolis Recorder
Jordan’s Fish & Chicken closed after video shows food on floor, a rodent and barefoot employees
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
WISH-TV
Tribute artist celebrates Elton John
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An artist is bringing in the New Year by paying tribute to Elton John. It’s happening from 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Feinstein’s Hotel in Carmel. The tribute will feature Craig A. Meyer. Meyer joined All Indiana to discuss what people can expect to...
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
Comments / 0