Dallas, TX

Denied! Christian Wood’s 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets

Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks were riding a season-high six-game win streak with a chance to push it to seven games for the first time since 2011. Despite falling down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Mavs rallied...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Kyle Kuzma from Wizards

The Thunder have been surprisingly competitive this season, but are still a ways away from general manager Sam Presti’s future goal: contention. They’ve added plenty of pieces through the draft, but have yet to added another major piece to the team via trade, save for star cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Zion Williamson Reacts to CJ McCollum’s Big Night vs. Sixers

Going into the Friday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they would have their hands full with the powerhouse that is Zion Williamson. Ever since the former Duke product got healthy, he’s been able to perform consistently and is hitting his stride. But Zion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points in Win Over Bulls

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Less than a week after Luka Doncic’s historic 60-21-10 outing, former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell turned in a performance that rivals Doncic’s for the best of the 2022-23 NBA season. Facing the Bulls on Monday night, the Cavaliers shooting...
CLEVELAND, OH
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
BOSTON, MA
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers this afternoon in their final game of 2022. It has been an up and down start to the season for the Clippers, but if they can enter the new year with a win, they’ll feel pretty good about where they sit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Will Tyrese Maxey Play vs. Thunder? Doc Rivers is Uncertain

Thursday’s day off from games served Tyrese Maxey well, as he finally got to participate in a full practice with the Philadelphia 76ers. Being unable to participate in a full practice for more than a month, Maxey had a lot of catching up to do. Finally, Maxey’s fractured foot...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
A Glance at the Thunder’s First Two Games of 2023

OKC heads into 2023 with a 15-21 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 2.5 games out of a play-in spot, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz standing in their way. Oklahoma City begins the new year with a rematch against the 2021-22...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat

The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.
LOS ANGELES, CA
76ers vs. Pelicans: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Monday’s game marks the first matchup of 2023 for the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll begin a new weekly slate with a rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans. Last week, the Sixers went into their Friday night matchup against the Pelicans coming off their first loss in nine games. Although the Sixers were favored in the matchup over the Western Conference’s top teams, Philadelphia found themselves coming up short.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

