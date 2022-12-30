Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Denied! Christian Wood’s 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets
Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks were riding a season-high six-game win streak with a chance to push it to seven games for the first time since 2011. Despite falling down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Mavs rallied...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: Final Contest of Season Against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA to this point and are one of the favorites to go the distance this season. This means they’ll be a tough test for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Celtics at Paycom Center. While it appeared Oklahoma...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Kyle Kuzma from Wizards
The Thunder have been surprisingly competitive this season, but are still a ways away from general manager Sam Presti’s future goal: contention. They’ve added plenty of pieces through the draft, but have yet to added another major piece to the team via trade, save for star cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zion Williamson Reacts to CJ McCollum’s Big Night vs. Sixers
Going into the Friday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they would have their hands full with the powerhouse that is Zion Williamson. Ever since the former Duke product got healthy, he’s been able to perform consistently and is hitting his stride. But Zion...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cavaliers Guard Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points in Win Over Bulls
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Less than a week after Luka Doncic’s historic 60-21-10 outing, former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell turned in a performance that rivals Doncic’s for the best of the 2022-23 NBA season. Facing the Bulls on Monday night, the Cavaliers shooting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers this afternoon in their final game of 2022. It has been an up and down start to the season for the Clippers, but if they can enter the new year with a win, they’ll feel pretty good about where they sit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans had to watch their top off-season target Donovan Mitchell score 71 points with his new team. While nobody had that type of showing Monday night, Heat star performances gave them the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will Tyrese Maxey Play vs. Thunder? Doc Rivers is Uncertain
Thursday’s day off from games served Tyrese Maxey well, as he finally got to participate in a full practice with the Philadelphia 76ers. Being unable to participate in a full practice for more than a month, Maxey had a lot of catching up to do. Finally, Maxey’s fractured foot...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Glance at the Thunder’s First Two Games of 2023
OKC heads into 2023 with a 15-21 record, good for 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are 2.5 games out of a play-in spot, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz standing in their way. Oklahoma City begins the new year with a rematch against the 2021-22...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat
The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Pelicans: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Monday’s game marks the first matchup of 2023 for the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll begin a new weekly slate with a rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans. Last week, the Sixers went into their Friday night matchup against the Pelicans coming off their first loss in nine games. Although the Sixers were favored in the matchup over the Western Conference’s top teams, Philadelphia found themselves coming up short.
Comments / 0