Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Related
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: ‘I Get It,’ Says Failed QB
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support. Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction
Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance. The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives to Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m. Despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Make Surprising Move Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown With Bills
CINCINNATI — After more than a week of speculation, Hakeem Adeniji is going to start at right tackle against the Buffalo Bills. The third-year offensive lineman will start on Monday night, as the Bengals opted not to elevate Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. All signs pointed to Prince...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Player Grades for Week 17 Loss to Chiefs
MVP(s) Week 17: Offense: Quinn Meinerz | IOL | Grade: 65.6. Meinerz allowed two pressures on the quarterback, but he was a mauler in the run game. In what has been an up-and-down season for Meinerz, this was a good game when the Broncos are in evaluation mode, and it was a good showing in back-to-back games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
It’s (Another) One-Game Season for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games to get to the precipice of a spot in the NFL playoffs. It all boils down to Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The momentum of a winning streak that continued...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Dark Horse Quarterback Free Agent Options for Colts in 2023
Once the 2023 offseason hits for the Indianapolis Colts, the search for a new signal-caller will ensue. With most thinking that the Colts will accomplish this in the draft, it must be said that multiple quarterbacks are upcoming in free agency who could also fill the void should Indianapolis decide to pass on the 2023 quarterback class.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sports Community Voices Support to Bills DB Damar Hamlin After Injury
What was supposed to be the "Game of the Year" quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with a very serious injury after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making the tackle. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Mafia: Hamlin Toy Drive Raises $3 Million Overnight
It has long been said that football is a community. Rooting interests and regional alliances mean little when a member of that sodality is in need. For the communities of McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, as well as in Buffalo, one of their own has been placed in the hearts of football fans throughout the globe — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Join NFL World Responding to Hospitalized Bills DB Damar Hamlin
For hours, the NFL world came to a stand-still after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals faded into the background as reports that Hamlin received CPR before being transported by ambulance off the field and to a local trauma center emerged.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Denied! Christian Wood’s 5 Blocks Help Mavs Secure Road Win Over Rockets
Heading into Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks were riding a season-high six-game win streak with a chance to push it to seven games for the first time since 2011. Despite falling down by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, the Mavs rallied...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog
Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
Comments / 0