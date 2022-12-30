ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

How Oklahoma Players Performed at Under Armour All-America Practice

ORLANDO — If Brent Venables’ pitch alone isn’t convincing enough that Oklahoma is due for a brighter future, just look at the incoming surge of talent. The Sooners have 13 high school All-Americans scheduled to arrive in Norman, many in about two weeks for the spring semester.
Bedlam: Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray Share Oklahoma Roots

Jon Gray signed with the Texas Rangers last year, in part, because Arlington was a little closer for his Oklahoma-based relatives. He’s from Shawnee, Okla. Andrew Heaney, who signed a two-year deal with the Rangers last month, calculated that into his equation, too. Heaney was born in Oklahoma City.
