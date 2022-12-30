ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagan Lamar
4d ago

I manage a bank. Wires have to be signed for most of the time. We are not getting the whole story! You should have alerts set up as well for large transactions. There are a ton of safeguards to prevent wire fraud. I'll say it again. We are missing some of the story

waddacroc2
4d ago

Start making the punishment fit the crime, if it's been hacked by foreign countries, start punishing the county by cutting off any and all funding from the USA, it will inspire their law enforcement to go after those criminals.

James Page
4d ago

I use First National Bank. My wife has done some DUMB things before, like giving all her info to someone WHO CALLED HER(🤦‍♂️), but they always fixed it within a few days. I have used them for decades, they know me by sight. Never heard of Truist...

