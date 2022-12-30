Read full article on original website
Hagan Lamar
4d ago
I manage a bank. Wires have to be signed for most of the time. We are not getting the whole story! You should have alerts set up as well for large transactions. There are a ton of safeguards to prevent wire fraud. I'll say it again. We are missing some of the story
waddacroc2
4d ago
Start making the punishment fit the crime, if it's been hacked by foreign countries, start punishing the county by cutting off any and all funding from the USA, it will inspire their law enforcement to go after those criminals.
James Page
4d ago
I use First National Bank. My wife has done some DUMB things before, like giving all her info to someone WHO CALLED HER(🤦♂️), but they always fixed it within a few days. I have used them for decades, they know me by sight. Never heard of Truist...
fox17.com
New problems with trash, panhandlers and theft in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several South Nashville businesses say they are concerned that a homeless encampment right off Murfreesboro Pike at I-24 and I-40 is growing quickly. Alejandra Rayo says she must be on high alert at work every day because of the increase in the homeless population near their store Viva Market off Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
Police searching for East Nashville thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is searching for thieves in a pair of East Nashville vehicle break-ins over the weekend. The first break-in happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, victim Savannah MacIsaac said. She and her fiancé stopped there to take a walk on their way home from the airport after flying back to Nashville from Christmas vacation.
WKRN
High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist
Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
rewind943.com
License plate readers: Why Clarksville Police say they’re needed, and how they would be used
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking to install license plate readers (LPRs) on the sides of local highways, saying that doing so would enhance both public and officer safety while improving departmental efficiency. A resolution to support for the initiative is on the City...
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
WSMV
Water restored to Giles County after week-long outage
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - Water service was restored to homes in Giles County late Sunday night after some residents went without running water for close to a week. The South Giles Utility District issued a boil water advisory, particularly for customers at higher elevations, after a significant loss of water pressure. Bobby Page, general manager at South Giles UD, said the county’s water supply was crippled Dec. 24, overwhelmed by sub-zero temperatures and rolling blackouts.
WSMV
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
Gallatin Police Looking for Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Stephen Reynard Scott. Scott has warrants for Theft of a motor vehicle. Stephen took a 2013 silver Toyota Rav-4 (Tag Dessie 1) from an address in Gallatin. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department,...
WSMV
Metro PD investigates fatal Bellevue shooting
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting in a Bellevue apartment complex on Monday afternoon. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 22-year-old Daniel Bonner was shot inside an apartment in the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle. Police suspect the motive behind the shooting was drug-related.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee
(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
actionnews5.com
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown Nashville hotel. Police said the murder-suicide happened Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee. Officials...
Nashville Parent
New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
Gallatin police searching for missing diabetic man
Gallatin police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving his residence before the new year.
WSMV
Bullets from New Year Eve celebratory shots hit Nashville apartments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at an apartment complex in Nashville said stray bullets shattered a patio door and a window early Sunday morning. They said the bullets were from people firing guns into the air to celebrate the new year on Sunday. Bradley Bostick lives on the second floor...
WSMV
Nashville’s 911 center gets back-up computer system after Christmas Day bombing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two years ago, on the day of the Christmas bombing, AT&T phone lines went down impacting all calls to Nashville’s 911 center. It stopped person-to-person communication, but it did not cut off the computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, system where calls are recorded. If the chain-linked...
Nashville Parent
City’s Envision Franklin Plan Begins Five-Year Update
The City of Franklin has begun a five-year update to the Envision Franklin Plan and will continue through 2023. The Franklin Municipal Planning Commission (FMPC) adopted Envision Franklin in early 2017 to guide the growth of Franklin using a city-wide vision. On October 11, 2022, the City’s Board of Mayor...
hopeprescott.com
Spring Hill Christian Church Completes Another Wheelchair Ramp
The Spring Hill Christian Church recently completed another wheelchair ramp for another local resident. As you can see, the church had a good turnout of workers to help with the project.
One brought to hospital after stabbing reported in Nashville
Nashville authorities were called out to the scene of a stabbing Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
WSMV
Bridal shop suffers water damage after frozen pipe bursts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Frozen and busted pipes over Christmas weekend caused a Nashville couture bridal shop to temporarily close its doors and look for an alternative to continue doing business. The owner of Eleven Bridal Curvy Couture said her bridal shop flooded on Christmas Day and it was brought...
