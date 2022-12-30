Melbourne Woolworths: Four rushed to hospital after falling ill after smelling fermented bread

Four people have been rushed to hospital after falling ill after smelling fermented bread at a Melbourne Woolworths.

Emergency services were called to a Woolworths in Mentone, in the city's southeast, at about 8.10am on Friday after four workers became sick.

A man and three women, one in her 50s and the other two in their 20s, were taken to Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition for observation.

A Victoria Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said one of the workers had left bread fermenting in the bakery fridge overnight and fell ill on Friday morning after smelling the dough.

The cause of the illness in the other workers is believed to be psychosomatic.

Emergency services, including paramedics, have ruled out the possibility of a gas leakage at the supermarket.

Technicians have been called to inspect a fridge battery.