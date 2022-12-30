Read full article on original website
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen on Why He Is ‘Really Bearish on the Altcoin Market’
On 30 December 2022, highly respected crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his thoughts on the current state of the crypto market. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Cowen said:. “One of the things that [has] kept me really bearish on the altcoin market is of course the Bitcoin...
Founder of Crypto Capital Venture: $ADA Will Be ‘A Top Altcoin To Hold in 2023’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, shared his Cardano ($ADA) prediction for 2023. Gambardello told his over 238K Twitter followers:. On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading...
$LTC: Abra CEO Explains Why Litecoin Is ‘Important’
On Monday (2 January 2023), Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto borrowing, lending, and trading platform Abra, explained why he believes that Litecoin ($LTC) is important. “Litecoin is the only decentralized p2p payment system with 10 years of uninterrupted uptime. (#Bitcoin will get there in 2023.).. I use Bitcoin to store wealth and prefer Litecoin to do p2p via crypto when possible… Litecoin is important for a few reasons imo…. They test new technologies and system settings faster than Bitcoin… mimble wimble, block timing, different hashing algo…. Etc. This helps Bitcoin imo. In any case it’s still just software. Use it or don’t.“
Does Binance Have Deposit Limits?
Binance is one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms, but every time you make a crypto trade, the site gets a cut. Some services also charge you fees when you deposit your cryptocurrency or have a minimum deposit amount. Given the exchange’s popularity, many wonder whether Binance has deposit limits or charges fees on large movements.
Bitcoin Celebrates Its 14th Birthday
On Tuesday (3 January 2023), Bitcoin is celebrating the 14th anniversary of the mining of the genesis block (i.e. block 0 of the Bitcoin network) by Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Here are a few reactions from the crypto community:. On 31 October 2022, the crypto community celebrated the...
Ethereum ($ETH) Educator Explains Why 2023 Is ‘Gonna Be a Big Year’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), independent Ethereum educator, investor and advisor Anthony Sassano explained why he believes that 2023 is going to be a great year for Ethereum ($ETH). Sassano told his over 232K Twitter followers:. “Two major upgrades coming to Ethereum in 2023: – Beacon Chain withdrawals which, contrary...
Attorney Jeremy Hogan Says He Owns $XRP Because “Ripple Can’t Be Sued Again”
On 30 December 2022, Jeremy Hogan, a partner at the American law firm Hogan & Hogan, who has been closely following and commenting on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, explained why he owns $XRP. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
Crypto Community Expects Cardano ($ADA) Price to Surge Nearly 100% by January 31
The cryptocurrency community has set a bullish price target for smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) this month, presumably taking into account the network’s growing adoption. According to estimates made on CoinMarketCap’s pages, the average of nearly 3,400 cryptocurrency community members points to the smart contract platform’s price trading at...
$SOL: Vitalik Told by ‘Some Smart People’ That Solana ‘Has a Bright Future’
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, said that he hopes that the Solana ($SOL) community “gets its fair chance to thrive.”. Here is how Coinbase described Solana in a blog post published on 29 June 2022:. “Solana is a decentralized...
Bitcoin New Prediction For 2023 Is Out
It’s just been revealed that there is a new Bitcoin prediction out these days for 2023. Check it out below. A popular crypto analyst weighs in on the potential gains of Bitcoin this year based on BTC’s four-year-cycle theory. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Rekt said that he believes Bitcoin...
InvestAnswers on $BTC and $ETH in 2023
In a video update released on 31 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “InvestAnswers”, shared his predictions for Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2023. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Mullarney had this to say about Bitcoin:. “Late 2023, or sometime...
$XRP: John Deaton Says ‘Ripple Case Will Not Settle Because of the Hinman Emails’
Although the XRP community seems to believe that the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple does not go to verdict, American lawyer John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, now thinks that “we will get a decision by Judge Torres.”. As you may remember, on 22 December...
