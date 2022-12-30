On Monday (2 January 2023), Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto borrowing, lending, and trading platform Abra, explained why he believes that Litecoin ($LTC) is important. “Litecoin is the only decentralized p2p payment system with 10 years of uninterrupted uptime. (#Bitcoin will get there in 2023.).. I use Bitcoin to store wealth and prefer Litecoin to do p2p via crypto when possible… Litecoin is important for a few reasons imo…. They test new technologies and system settings faster than Bitcoin… mimble wimble, block timing, different hashing algo…. Etc. This helps Bitcoin imo. In any case it’s still just software. Use it or don’t.“

