GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Clint Kriewaldt has stepped down as the head football coach at Freedom after two seasons. Kriewaldt was in his second tenure as the Irish's head coach, but the main reason he is leaving is his son Carter and daughter Kierstin (twin siblings) are graduating this spring from Freedom and he wants to be able to follow his kids in college.

FREEDOM, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO