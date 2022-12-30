ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Kriewaldt stepping down at Freedom

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Clint Kriewaldt has stepped down as the head football coach at Freedom after two seasons. Kriewaldt was in his second tenure as the Irish's head coach, but the main reason he is leaving is his son Carter and daughter Kierstin (twin siblings) are graduating this spring from Freedom and he wants to be able to follow his kids in college.
FREEDOM, WI
Green Bay man arrested for 4th OWI

Green Bay (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence for his fourth time. The incident happened at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning. 43 year old Gregory Radey of Green Bay was traveling on Mason Street when a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Metro Fire: City ends holiday season with four red bulbs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay ended the holiday season with four residential fires. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department kept track of residential and commercial fires from Nov. 24, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 as part of the department's Keep the Wreath Green campaign. The campaign...
GREEN BAY, WI
Icy roads make for a messy Tuesday morning commute

(WLUK) -- Winter weather covered the roads with sleet and snow on Tuesday morning. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was in the FOX 11 Storm Chaser looking at driving conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon on Tuesday for areas to the north and west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities.
GREEN BAY, WI
Vehicle hits utility pole, knocks out power to Manitowoc area

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Power had to be restored after a vehicle hit a utility pole Sunday. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Washington St. and S. 25th St. There was a power outage in the immediate area. Washington St. was shut down for several hours...
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay prison inmate ordered to stand trial in fatal attack

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Joshua Scolman was ordered Tuesday to stand trial for allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Scolman waived a preliminary hearing. His arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 6. He allegedly fatally stabbed Timothy Nabors on Oct. 21 at the prison in Allouez....
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed

NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
NEENAH, WI
Next Weathermaker to bring wintry mix and slippery roads

(WLUK) -- We're starting out 2023 on Storm Watch. A slow-moving storm system brings several days of unsettled weather, though not all of the precipitation it brings will be frozen. Expect a mix of wintry weather Monday night transitioning to rain for most by Tuesday before the storm wraps up...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Two arrested, one injured in Waupaca County

EMBARRASS (WLUK) -- Two men were arrested after another man was taken to the hospital in a New Year's Eve incident in Waupaca County. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, dispatch received a report of a man who was shot at 321 High Street in the village of Embarrass. A 39-year-old...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Polar plunge at Shawano Lake helps those with cancer

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The Lighthouse in Shawano hosted a polar plunge on January 1st to kick off the New Year with all the funds going the family of a woman who has brain cancer. More than 50 people came out to take the frigid plunge into Shawano Lake. It's a tradition that dates back more than two decades.
SHAWANO, WI
Appleton swears in its first female police chief

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Police Department swore in the city's first female police chief. Assistant chief of police Polly Olson was selected to be the next police chief of Appleton after the department's chief, Todd Thomas, announced his retirement. Thomas, along with Appleton mayor, Jake Woodford, spoke at Tuesday's...
APPLETON, WI

