Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democrat Dan McKee was sworn in for his first full term as Rhode Island’s governor Tuesday, saying he has never believed more strongly in the state’s future. “Rhode Island, this is our time, our moment to shine, our turn to raise everyone up,” he said in his remarks. “Now let’s get started.” McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus in November to win his first full term in office. He began his inaugural address by calling for a moment of silence for Lincoln Almond, a former two-term Republican governor of Rhode Island and longtime U.S. attorney in the state, who died Monday. McKee is a lifelong Rhode Islander with decades of public service. He served as mayor of the town of Cumberland and was elected lieutenant governor in 2014. He became the state’s 76th governor about a year after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Rhode Island. The health crisis dominated the beginning of his time in office.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO