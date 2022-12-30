Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
WLSSD Treecycling Program In The Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. — For those that still have their Christmas tree up and need to know what to do with it, there are a bunch of drop off sites in the Duluth area. WLSSD’s treecycling program is where the community can bring their trees to specific drop off zones for them to be recycled responsibly.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Snowman Fundraiser To Benefit Food Shelves
DULUTH, Minn. — Who doesn’t want a snowman in their yard? Jackson Leon came on the morning show to talk about his fundraisers that benefit food shelves in the community. People who are located in Two Harbors and Silver Bay who would like a snowman, can contact Amy Jordahl at State Farm. The last day to contact her is January 12 and they hope to build the snowmen January 14.
FOX 21 Online
Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year
DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
FOX 21 Online
Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON Years
DULUTH, MINN. — There were people in Duluth already celebrating New Year’s early this afternoon. The place was at the Duluth Children’s Museum where a NOON Year celebration took place. The Duluth Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest in the country, being established in 1930. At...
northernnewsnow.com
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
FOX 21 Online
Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park
DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
FOX 21 Online
Globe News Under New Ownership
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Globe News has been a staple in Superior Wisconsin for several decades. It’s a one-stop-shop with a nostalgic feel making it a collectors dream. The historical building sits on the corner of Belknap Street and Tower Avenue, displaying its iconic signature sign. Now after 40 years, owner Tom Unterberger is retiring, passing the store into new hands.
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast
DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
FOX 21 Online
Fight Leads To Shooting At Downtown Duluth Bar
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired at The Break Room bar downtown on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds.
FOX 21 Online
Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area
DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police respond to shooting near ‘The Break Room’ bar
Around 8:50 Saturday, Duluth police responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 500th block of East 4th Street. That is next to the Duluth bar known as ‘The Break Room’ in the hospital block of the city. As of 9:30 that is all the information we...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Closes Out 2022 with Exhibition Win Against St. Thomas
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team ended 2022 with a win on Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 2 to 1 in a exhibition game. Dominic James and Luke Mylymok would each find the back of the net for the Bulldogs. UMD (8-10) will next play at Bemidji State on...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
boreal.org
Winter storm watch Monday night - Tuesday evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 1, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and additional adjustments to the forecast are likely. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
FOX 21 Online
College Basketball: UMD Women Stay Unbeaten in NSIC Play, UMD Men Fall at the Buzzer to Northern State
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team would improve to 7-0 in conference play on Saturday, defeating Northern State 70 to 63. The Bulldogs were led by Ella Gilbertson, who had 14 points in the victory. As for the Bulldog men, a last second shot by Drew Blair would...
northernnewsnow.com
Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve
AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022.
