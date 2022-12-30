Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023
Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
Boxing Scene
Akhmadaeliev-Tapales: Deal Reached, Purse Bid Canceled For WBA/IBF Title Fight
The teams surrounding Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Marlon Tapales have made the most of the allotted extension to come to terms. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached for the IBF-ordered Akhmadaliev-Tapales mandatory junior featherweight title fight. The agreement comes in time to cancel an already postponed purse bid hearing that was due to take place on Tuesday at IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Still Aims To Have February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still planning to have an exhibition fight next month - somewhere in the UK. Last year, the unbeaten boxer mentioned the possibility of fighting on UK soil in the month of February. Mayweather, 45-years-old, retired back in 2017, with a perfect...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney vs. Lomachenko: That Fight is Essentially Made
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum says a deal is nearly complete for Devin Haney to defend his undisputed lightweight crown against former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. In 2022, Haney unified, and retained, the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF titles with back to back twelve round decisions over George Kambosos...
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Advises Joshua To Throw More Punches, Use His Size in Fights
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised Anthony Joshua to throw more punches and use his size to his advantage. Joshua is looking to bounce back in his career after suffering back to back decision losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO world titles.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’
Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
Boxing Scene
Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference
Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Okolie Contract Dispute: I Felt Disrespected; Feel Like We Did a Great Job
Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Maps Out Joshua's 2023: April Return, Whyte Rematch, Blockbuster Fight With Wilder
There was an overlap of more than a year where Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were unbeaten and held every major heavyweight title between them. Both have since suffered multiple title fight defeats though it hasn’t at all dulled demand for meeting between the hulking heavyweights. In fact, Joshua’s side is more confident than ever of such a fight taking place in the year ahead.
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza: Jose Pedraza is My Toughest Fight To Date
Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0) may not be getting the title fight he has pushed for, but he is very thankful for his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1). The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena. The showdown will be...
Boxing Scene
Seniesa Estrada, Tina Rupprecht Reach Deal For WBA/WBC Unification Clash
Another unification bout will grace the first quarter of the 2023 boxing schedule. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached between Seniesa Estrada and Tina Rupprecht for a WBA/WBC strawweight titie fight. The fight will land on an ESPN-branded show, with the date and location still being finalized as this goes to publish.
Boxing Scene
Warren: Dubois in Position Now Where He is Going To Be in Big Fights
Promoter Frank Warren will be looking to keep heavyweight Daniel Dubois very busy in 2023 - and he hopes to position him for a major fight. In 2022, Dubois traveled to Florida to capture the WBA's "regular" heavyweight title with a knockout of Trevor Bryan. Last month, he followed up that win with a come-from-behind stoppage of Kevin Lerena.
Boxing Scene
Remembering Masao Oba, The Eternal Champion
Around the holidays, boxing fans in the western world tend to zoom in on the Japanese boxing scene, with New Year’s events typically headlined by Kazuto Ioka and the big stars of the day headlining the calendar for a week or two. But as exciting as this time is for the Japanese boxing community, it’s also a time of mourning, as it also marks the anniversary of the final bout—and ultimately untimely passing—of one of its most beloved stars.
Boxing Scene
Sneaking a Peek: Look for Fury and Fulton to be Among 2023’s Best
If you’ve gotten to this point and aren’t happy, that’s too bad. You should have seen it coming. In keeping with tradition in this Tuesday morning space, we greet the New Year with a preview of stories other boxing scribes will be reacting to about 12 months from now.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Knockout Of The Year - Caleb Plant KO's Anthony Dirrell
Caleb Plant entered the ring with a T-shirt sporting that simple message, directed at Anthony Dirrell who spent much of the pre-fight buildup talking down to his fellow former super middleweight titlist. Dirrell’s shirt of choice sported an image of a buried Plant accompanied with the phrase “I’m Going to Plant Flowers.”
