ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Discovery Museum hosts ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration

NORMAL (25 News Now) - At the Children’s Discovery Museum, when the clock struck noon Saturday, confetti fell from the ceiling 12 hours early for the kids and parents who came out to celebrate their new year. At the Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal, games, face paintings, and homemade...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Kids ring in New Year’s Eve at the Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - At the Peoria Civic Center, a family-friendly celebration was underway those who wanted to do something earlier for New Year’s Eve. Saturday afternoon saw different events for kids and their parents, including face painting and photo opportunities with superheroes and princesses. Outside, Peoria’s own New Year’s Eve ball dropped 200 feet followed by fireworks shooting off the roof of the Civic Center.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023

(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bishop Tylka of Peoria releases statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has released a statement regarding the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “With Pope Francis and Catholics around the world, we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The humble servant of God, Benedict XVI, served the Church as a priest, scholar, bishop, cardinal, and as pope. His legacy is a remarkable testament of the teaching and preaching of the truth of Jesus Christ. We are grateful for his witness of faith, placing his life completely in the hands of God. Trusting that he now enjoys the reward of his good labor and the gift of eternal life won by Christ, we commend his soul to our merciful and loving Father.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Snowbird Open brings out the golfers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Potential for record warmth today, snowflakes later this week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain from overnight is gradually moving out of central Illinois, however a few showers and patchy dense fog remain in spots. Winds will shift out of the south as a warm front lifts through the area. Fog will lift and temperatures will begin to warm as a result of the frontal passage. A cold front will bring the chance for a few more scattered showers late this morning, however the overall coverage looks to be much lower than the rainfall that was observed overnight.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Foggy, wet, and mild to open first week of 2023

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 9 AM for the entire 25 News Viewing area, as visibility has dipped as low as a quarter mile in spots. Those who are commuting should allow a few extra minutes and make sure to use low beams. Areas of patchy fog will likely remain into the afternoon, under cloudy skies. We cannot rule out an isolated shower or two during the day, however most areas will stay dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man accused of aggravated battery against a child arrested

PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a child with great bodily harm and endangering the health and safety of a child. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says his office was called to a local hospital by...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

New Years Eve college hoops: Bradley cruises past UIC, Illinois State falls to UNI

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Both Bradley and Illinois State played their final home games of 2022 on Saturday afternoon. The Braves extended its home win streak to 15 straight with a route of UIC 79-45. Bradley led 39-13 at the half and continued to pour it on. Bradley forward Rienk Mast had a double-double in the first half and finished the game with 13 points at 17 rebounds. Duke Deen led Bradley with 14 points. The win moves Bradley to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy