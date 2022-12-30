Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Discovery Museum hosts ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ celebration
NORMAL (25 News Now) - At the Children’s Discovery Museum, when the clock struck noon Saturday, confetti fell from the ceiling 12 hours early for the kids and parents who came out to celebrate their new year. At the Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal, games, face paintings, and homemade...
25newsnow.com
Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
25newsnow.com
Kids ring in New Year’s Eve at the Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At the Peoria Civic Center, a family-friendly celebration was underway those who wanted to do something earlier for New Year’s Eve. Saturday afternoon saw different events for kids and their parents, including face painting and photo opportunities with superheroes and princesses. Outside, Peoria’s own New Year’s Eve ball dropped 200 feet followed by fireworks shooting off the roof of the Civic Center.
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Bishop Tylka to offer Mass Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The public is invited to attend a Mass in Peoria for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on the same day the former pontiff will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Square. The head of the Peoria Diocese, Bishop Louis Tylka will offer Mass for...
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
25newsnow.com
Want to keep your New Year’s resolutions? Local psychiatrist offers tips
PEORIA (25 News Now) - New Year’s resolutions are infamous for how frequently they are given up on. But, for those looking to make and keep their goals for the new year, there are a couple of tips to keep in mind. Dr. Barbara Toohill is a psychologist with...
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
25newsnow.com
Bishop Tylka of Peoria releases statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has released a statement regarding the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “With Pope Francis and Catholics around the world, we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The humble servant of God, Benedict XVI, served the Church as a priest, scholar, bishop, cardinal, and as pope. His legacy is a remarkable testament of the teaching and preaching of the truth of Jesus Christ. We are grateful for his witness of faith, placing his life completely in the hands of God. Trusting that he now enjoys the reward of his good labor and the gift of eternal life won by Christ, we commend his soul to our merciful and loving Father.
25newsnow.com
‘Very humbling’: Fon Du Lac top cop retires after three decades
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After three decades of service to the department and another spent in the armed forces, the top cop at the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department gave his final signoff Monday. Friends and family gathered around Chief Mike Johnson’s squadcar as he gave...
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
25newsnow.com
Snowbird Open brings out the golfers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
25newsnow.com
Potential for record warmth today, snowflakes later this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain from overnight is gradually moving out of central Illinois, however a few showers and patchy dense fog remain in spots. Winds will shift out of the south as a warm front lifts through the area. Fog will lift and temperatures will begin to warm as a result of the frontal passage. A cold front will bring the chance for a few more scattered showers late this morning, however the overall coverage looks to be much lower than the rainfall that was observed overnight.
25newsnow.com
Foggy, wet, and mild to open first week of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory will continue through 9 AM for the entire 25 News Viewing area, as visibility has dipped as low as a quarter mile in spots. Those who are commuting should allow a few extra minutes and make sure to use low beams. Areas of patchy fog will likely remain into the afternoon, under cloudy skies. We cannot rule out an isolated shower or two during the day, however most areas will stay dry with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
25newsnow.com
Man accused of aggravated battery against a child arrested
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery of a child with great bodily harm and endangering the health and safety of a child. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says his office was called to a local hospital by...
25newsnow.com
Shooting suspect jailed on $2 million bond, 1 of 2 felons arrested early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One of two convicted felons arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted on a warrant for a shooting and is being held on a $2 million dollar bond. However, police and the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office are declining to release information about the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate New Year’s Morning shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 20-year-old is expected to recover after being shot on New Year’s Day morning. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of North Prospect just before 1 AM Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a party...
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
25newsnow.com
New Years Eve college hoops: Bradley cruises past UIC, Illinois State falls to UNI
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Both Bradley and Illinois State played their final home games of 2022 on Saturday afternoon. The Braves extended its home win streak to 15 straight with a route of UIC 79-45. Bradley led 39-13 at the half and continued to pour it on. Bradley forward Rienk Mast had a double-double in the first half and finished the game with 13 points at 17 rebounds. Duke Deen led Bradley with 14 points. The win moves Bradley to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Comments / 0