PEORIA (25 News Now) - The head of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has released a statement regarding the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “With Pope Francis and Catholics around the world, we mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The humble servant of God, Benedict XVI, served the Church as a priest, scholar, bishop, cardinal, and as pope. His legacy is a remarkable testament of the teaching and preaching of the truth of Jesus Christ. We are grateful for his witness of faith, placing his life completely in the hands of God. Trusting that he now enjoys the reward of his good labor and the gift of eternal life won by Christ, we commend his soul to our merciful and loving Father.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO