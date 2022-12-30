ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TX

KBTX.com

A&M Moves Up Rankings at Midway Point in the Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team put together an impressive fall to move up the national team rankings and boasts six individual top-30 times in the nation, as well as four top-20 relay times. A&M moved up the polls earlier this month to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Women’s Basketball Takes on Florida in New Year’s Day SEC Showdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to ring in the New Year on the right note as it takes on Florida at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-6, 0-1 SEC) have protected their home court well this season, boasting a 5-2 record and forcing six of their home opponents to below 60 points. Additionally, the Maroon & White is holding teams to just 34.6% from the field and 25.2% from beyond the arc when they make the trip to Aggieland.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Boast Top-10 Ranking Midway Through Season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, boasting a top-10 national team ranking and 18 individual top-30 times in the country this season, set at the Art Adamson Invitational. The Aggies cracked the top...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M offers in-state 4-star WR Bryant Wesco

Texas A&M still has some spots to fill in the class of 2023 heading into the traditional February National Signing Day. But, the Aggies also have their sights set on the future as well. There have been multiple new offers go out in the past week and another was handed out on Sunday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M safety, announces plans for 2023 season

Demani Richardson, a veteran safety at Texas A&M, has announced his intentions for the 2023 season. Richardson, who was the Aggies’ leading tackler in 2022 with 74 tackles, announced on social media that he would return for another season in 2023. He also had 5 passes broken up, and 2 forced fumbles along with an interception. Next season will be his fifth with the Aggies, and he’s been a consistent contributor throughout his career, starting in 2019 when he made 11 starts and appeared in 12 games as a freshman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

RECKLESS Episode 3: The Journalists

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When tragedy strikes, news reporters are often among the first at the scene, holding a responsibility to share critical public safety messages and inform their community. On May 12, KBTX reporters were among the first to arrive on the scene of what would become a massive...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

2022 ends as one of the warmest in Brazos Valley history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 brought the Brazos Valley several months of above-average temperatures. It will be a year that summer heat and drought will be compared to after tying as the all-time hottest June-July-August of record with 2011. All in, all done, the average temperature for the year ended at 71.0°, making it the 4th warmest in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record keeping.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota police warn of email impersonation scam

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is warning of a new email scam circulating. The scam involves an email from someone posing as the Chief of Police representing the City of Navasota or the Navasota Police Department asking the recipient to become a collections agent on behalf of the city.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch. It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Haze possible tonight as firework smoke gets trapped near the surface

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend is a beautiful way to enter 2023, however, the firework smoke may stick around for slightly longer than desired. As the clock strikes midnight, a temperature “inversion” will be present in the lowest parts of the atmosphere. You may recognize the temperature inversion’s more famous cousin, the severe weather “cap.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

