5-star RB Rueben Owens has stop at All-American Bowl before heading to A&M
SAN ANTONIO - El Campo, Texas, running back Rueben Owens had an incredible high school career for the Ricebirds. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder ran for over 7,000 yards with 101 touchdowns. Though he is headed to Texas A&M for college, the five-star prospect has one more order of business before Aggieland.
KBTX.com
Franklin boy’s basketball beats Mumford 53-49
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions and Mustangs faced off at Mumford high school today. The Mustangs led at the half 21-15 but the Lions came back to win 53-49.
KBTX.com
A&M Moves Up Rankings at Midway Point in the Season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team put together an impressive fall to move up the national team rankings and boasts six individual top-30 times in the nation, as well as four top-20 relay times. A&M moved up the polls earlier this month to...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Takes on Florida in New Year’s Day SEC Showdown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to ring in the New Year on the right note as it takes on Florida at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. The Aggies (5-6, 0-1 SEC) have protected their home court well this season, boasting a 5-2 record and forcing six of their home opponents to below 60 points. Additionally, the Maroon & White is holding teams to just 34.6% from the field and 25.2% from beyond the arc when they make the trip to Aggieland.
KBTX.com
Aggies Boast Top-10 Ranking Midway Through Season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season, boasting a top-10 national team ranking and 18 individual top-30 times in the country this season, set at the Art Adamson Invitational. The Aggies cracked the top...
Texas A&M offers in-state 4-star WR Bryant Wesco
Texas A&M still has some spots to fill in the class of 2023 heading into the traditional February National Signing Day. But, the Aggies also have their sights set on the future as well. There have been multiple new offers go out in the past week and another was handed out on Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M safety, announces plans for 2023 season
Demani Richardson, a veteran safety at Texas A&M, has announced his intentions for the 2023 season. Richardson, who was the Aggies’ leading tackler in 2022 with 74 tackles, announced on social media that he would return for another season in 2023. He also had 5 passes broken up, and 2 forced fumbles along with an interception. Next season will be his fifth with the Aggies, and he’s been a consistent contributor throughout his career, starting in 2019 when he made 11 starts and appeared in 12 games as a freshman.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS Episode 3: The Journalists
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When tragedy strikes, news reporters are often among the first at the scene, holding a responsibility to share critical public safety messages and inform their community. On May 12, KBTX reporters were among the first to arrive on the scene of what would become a massive...
KBTX.com
Build a faithful foundation with Bryan High School freshman’s new book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christian message, that God wants you to “Come as You Are,” is what Bryan High School freshman, Cameron Liotta’s, book A Poor Man’s Spirit is all about. In this book, an old man has a broken spirit in a lonely world...
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
KBTX.com
2022 ends as one of the warmest in Brazos Valley history
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2022 brought the Brazos Valley several months of above-average temperatures. It will be a year that summer heat and drought will be compared to after tying as the all-time hottest June-July-August of record with 2011. All in, all done, the average temperature for the year ended at 71.0°, making it the 4th warmest in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record keeping.
KBTX.com
Navasota police warn of email impersonation scam
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is warning of a new email scam circulating. The scam involves an email from someone posing as the Chief of Police representing the City of Navasota or the Navasota Police Department asking the recipient to become a collections agent on behalf of the city.
KBTX.com
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch. It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
KBTX.com
Haze possible tonight as firework smoke gets trapped near the surface
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend is a beautiful way to enter 2023, however, the firework smoke may stick around for slightly longer than desired. As the clock strikes midnight, a temperature “inversion” will be present in the lowest parts of the atmosphere. You may recognize the temperature inversion’s more famous cousin, the severe weather “cap.”
KBTX.com
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County family is out of more than $270,000 after they say a contractor left their home unfinished and their property in shambles. Mark and Jeanie Haas have always dreamed of having a home tucked away in rural Texas where they could enjoy the fruits of their labors while entertaining family and friends.
KBTX.com
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
