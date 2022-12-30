ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-65 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball vs. Boston College by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse heads to last-place Louisville with the Cardinals amid a miserable season (what to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse and Louisville, two programs looking to regain their past glory, will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Syracuse endured its first losing season in over 50 years last season. It was the first losing season in SU coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange is off to a 9-5 start this season (2-1 in the ACC), but that mark includes home losses to Colgate and Bryant.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu returning for sixth season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will return some key experience and size on its defensive line next season. Caleb Okechukwu announced Saturday that he’ll return for a sixth season, posting a parody of Michael Jordan’s famous “I’m back” fax sent to reporters when he announced his return to the NBA in 1995.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse grinds out win over Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange had to grind out a 79-65 win over the Boston College Eagles that was more of a struggle than the final score would indicate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Syracuse’s offense went through fits and starts and its defense at times...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Hosts #6 NC State for 80s Night on Sunday

Syracuse (10-3, 1-1 ACC) faces its first nationally-ranked opponent Sunday night when the Orange host #6 NC State (11-2, 1-1 ACC) for 80s Night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks (TV Affiliates), including YES Network locally. The Orange are 9-0 at...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Seymour Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A man died from his injuries after he was shot in the head on Seymour Avenue in Utica Monday night, according to the Utica Police Department. William Morris, 25, of Utica, was rushed to St. Elizabeth's and then transferred to a Syracuse hospital where he later died from his injuries.
UTICA, NY
