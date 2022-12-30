Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse and Louisville, two programs looking to regain their past glory, will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Syracuse endured its first losing season in over 50 years last season. It was the first losing season in SU coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure. The Orange is off to a 9-5 start this season (2-1 in the ACC), but that mark includes home losses to Colgate and Bryant.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO