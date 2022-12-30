ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Aquinas wins rematch with Lake Mills girls at Watertown Holiday Shootout

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLC5w_0jyHbZrP00

WATERTOWN—Senior Macy Donarski totaled a game-high 19 points and La Crosse Aquinas beat Lake Mills’ girls basketball team 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Thursday in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game.

The Blugolds, who saw their 87-game win streak snapped by the L-Cats in the D3 title game two seasons ago, had the upper hand this time around.

Maddie Murphy hit a pair of 3-pointers to give Aquinas (9-1)—the top-ranked team in Division 4—a 59-52 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left. Donarski’s layup thirty seconds later made it a nine-point affair. Donarski, a University of Montana recruit who went 9-for-10 at the free throw line, hit four shots at the stripe late as Lake Mills’ three-game win streak got halted in a game which featured five ties and nine lead changes.

“It all starts with Donarski and trying to keep her in front,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said of defending an Aquinas team which averages 71 points per game and took the lead for good at the six-minute mark of the second half.

“She’s a tremendous ball handler and shooter. We were trying to mix defenders on her. They have shooters all around her and she’s a great passer. The baskets that put Aquinas in front were when we were helping on Donarski and she would kick out for a 3.

“Aquinas is a strong team. They are always putting pressure on people. Even when they’re sitting in zones, they’re aggressive in passing lanes and they got some easy layups off that.”

Junior guard Emily Wollin and junior wing Taylor Wollin scored 13 points apiece for the D3 sixth-ranked L-Cats (9-2). Senior center Bella Pitta added nine points.

“It was a totally different style than we played last night versus Waupun,” Lind said. “The girls were up for the challenge and played hard. Double overtime last night had a little effect on the game. We made some decisions at the end of the game where we were a little mentally tired.

“We played our hearts out and have nothing to be ashamed of. Aquinas made a few more shots than we did.

The Blugolds’ Autumn Passehl contributed 18 points, including four 3s.

Lake Mills hosts Cambridge on Tuesday.

AQUINAS 65, LAKE MILLS 56

Aquinas 30 35—65

Lake Mills 27 29—56

Aquinas (fg fta-ftm pts)—Donarski 5 9-10 19, Passehl 6 2-4 18, Murphy 3 0-0 9, Bahr 2 0-0 5, Davis 4 0-0 8, Hnizdilova 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-14 65.

Lake Mills—E. Wollin 5 2-2 13, Hosey 4 0-0 11, Burling 2 1-3 5, Guerrero 2 1-2 5, T. Wollin 5 2-2 13, Pitta 3 3-5 9. Totals 21 9-14 56.

3-point goals—AQ (Passehl 4, Murphy 3, Bahr 1) 8; LM (Hosey 3, E. Wollin 1, T. Wollin 1) 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Basketball: Badgers move up in AP Top 25

After a 1-0 week, the Badgers have moved up in the rankings. The Wisconsin Badgers continue their climb in the Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. With a 76-66 win over Western Michigan, Wisconsin moved to 10-2 on the year. They also moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Top Five Wide Receivers In Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Badgers are known for their defense, offensive line, and running backs. That is what this school has built its success on over the last three decades. The Badgers have appeared in bowl games 26 of the last 28 seasons, including a current streak of 21 consecutive bowl appearances. That being said, Wisconsin has had its fair share of surprisingly good wide receivers come through their program. Here are our top five.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 wisconsin ‘committee’ wagers on elections over fish, beer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A group of former politicians and political experts in western Wisconsin are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to elections. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the group, which touts itself as the Select Committee on Election Predictions, has been meeting for nearly 50 years in the La Crosse area to bet on state and national elections. The group includes former La Crosse mayor and state Rep. John Medinger, former state Senate President Brian Rude and University of Wisconsin–La Crosse emeritus political science professor Joe Heim. Walter Baltz of West Salem is the last living founder of the committee.
LA CROSSE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023

I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
255
Followers
572
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy