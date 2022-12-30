ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

New Year's 3: Peshtigo scorch the nets from deep to blow out Tigers

By MATT LEHMANN EagleHerald Sports Editor
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sae8T_0jyHbWDE00

PESHTIGO—The Peshtigo boys basketball team closed out 2022 with a resounding 85-45 victory over Gillett on December 29.

The non-conference tilt marked the first time the former Marinette and Oconto Conference rivals battled each other on the hardwood since the 2016-17 season. Peshtigo, then a member of the M&O, won that meeting 72-15 and have won 16 straight against the Tigers dating back to 2010.

The Bulldogs (4-0 Packerland Conference, 8-1 overall) enter 2023 riding a seven-game winning streak and sit tied with Kewaunee atop the Packerland Conference.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Tigers ((2-0 Marinette and Oconto Conference, 5-2 overall).

The contest devolved into a showcase for Peshtigo’s long-range shooting, with the Bulldogs knocking down 16 3-pointers for enough points (48) that would have outscored the Tigers regardless.

“We shot the ball extremely well tonight, probably the best that Peshtigo has shot the ball in years I’d imagine,” Peshtigo coach Jason Boucher said. “Making 16 3s in a 36-minute high school game is pretty impressive, and we took them the right way. We weren’t just running down the court and jacking them up. We got into the lane, kicked out and were able to knock them down tonight.”

Peshtigo controlled the opening moments of the first half, racing out to a 25-10 lead before Jesse DeBauch canned a triple to cut Gillett’s deficit down to 12.

Peyton Demmith drilled a trey of his own to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 15, but four points from DeBauch along with buckets from Aydin Franti, Bradin Bjelland and Austin Vande Corupt helped the Tigers make it a 28-21 contest.

DeBauch and Mason Doberstein traded 3-pointers to close out the half, with the later hitting back-to-back bombs to push Peshtigo’s lead back up to 15. Doberstein tacked on a free throw to give Peshtigo a 39-25 edge at halftime.

“We came out ready to play. The first five or six minutes, we played defense like we have been the past few games, then we got a big lead and our guys let up a little bit,” Boucher said. “Tonight, that didn’t hurt us but we have to play better defensively.”

Peshtigo caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half, drilling nine of its 16 3-pointers after halftime to bury the Tigers.

Demmith and Adam Bauman each hit a pair of triples while Will McMahon and Landon Beyer each added one of their own. Cole Grabian came off the bench and quickly put up 11 points in three minutes thanks to a trio of triples and a pair of free throws.

Peshtigo’s offense was equally potent under the basket. Kaine Fort scored 10 points from the paint, while Beyer, McMahon and Silas Williams all worked their way through traffic for layups through the night.

Five Bulldogs hit double-digit scoring totals, with Bauman’s 16 points topping Peshtigo’s scorebook. Fort backed up Bauman with 14 points, Demmith chipped in 12 and Doberstein finished with 10.

DeBauch was Gillett’s leading scorer with 14 points. Franti added 11, Vande Corupt tacked on 10 and Bjelland contributed four.

Peshtigo returns to the court on Thursday, when the Bulldogs host Algoma in Packerland Conference action at 7:30 p.m.

Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45

Peshtigo 39 46—85

Gillett 25 20—45

Peshtigo: Bauman 16, Fort 14, Demmith 12, Grabian 11, Doberstein 10, McMahon 8, Beyer 7, Williams 3, Canon Bickel 2, Kavin Kleikamp 2; FTs: 11-13.

Gillett: DeBauch 16, Franti 11, Vande Corupt 10, Bejelland 4, Ben Matczak 3, Grayson Klein 1; FTs: 11-22.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Green Bay man arrested for 4th OWI

Green Bay (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence for his fourth time. The incident happened at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning. 43 year old Gregory Radey of Green Bay was traveling on Mason Street when a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County

EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Area Troops Prepare For Deployment

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The...
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
ELDERON, WI
wxpr.org

Deerbrook man killed in Langlade County crash

A Deerbrook man died of injuries suffered in a crash late last week in Langlade County. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday, The Langlade County Sheriff’s office got word of the crash at County Highway H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas in the eastern part of the county.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
APPLETON, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Motion sensor lights will help deter some criminals, use them when possible. A resident came into the safety building reporting his vehicle had been stolen. Officers received report of a hit and run near Neva Rd. Officers responded to an open call coming from...
ANTIGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Taking on an alcohol addiction in the New Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin. In the New Year, some people may be ready for an alcohol detox and take part in what’s called ‘Dry January,’ which means not consuming alcohol during the month.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

A Menominee Man receives consecutive Prison Sentences

On Thursday, December 22nd, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced consecutive terms in prison to Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee for his 16th, 17th, and 18th felony convictions. They found Nicoll guilty by a jury verdict on October 25th of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. The incident occurred on March 18th, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a vehicle being driven by a man they recognized as Nicoll pass by the patrol car. The deputy knew Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s Michigan driving privileges were suspended. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Nicoll fled in the care for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts. At the time of his March 2022 arrest, Nicoll was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of eight to 20-years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual Offender, for his most recent convictions, and an additional 2 ½ to five-years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Mr. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10 ½ – years in prison before he is eligible for parole. “Mr. Nicoll is well known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously,” says Rogg. “I appreciate the vigorous effort of my Chief Assistant, Jerry Karafa, who tried the case, and Judge Barglind, in obtaining these sentences, for protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 29, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday December 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
622
Followers
883
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy