New Year's 3: Peshtigo scorch the nets from deep to blow out Tigers

PESHTIGO—The Peshtigo boys basketball team closed out 2022 with a resounding 85-45 victory over Gillett on December 29.

The non-conference tilt marked the first time the former Marinette and Oconto Conference rivals battled each other on the hardwood since the 2016-17 season. Peshtigo, then a member of the M&O, won that meeting 72-15 and have won 16 straight against the Tigers dating back to 2010.

The Bulldogs (4-0 Packerland Conference, 8-1 overall) enter 2023 riding a seven-game winning streak and sit tied with Kewaunee atop the Packerland Conference.

The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Tigers ((2-0 Marinette and Oconto Conference, 5-2 overall).

The contest devolved into a showcase for Peshtigo’s long-range shooting, with the Bulldogs knocking down 16 3-pointers for enough points (48) that would have outscored the Tigers regardless.

“We shot the ball extremely well tonight, probably the best that Peshtigo has shot the ball in years I’d imagine,” Peshtigo coach Jason Boucher said. “Making 16 3s in a 36-minute high school game is pretty impressive, and we took them the right way. We weren’t just running down the court and jacking them up. We got into the lane, kicked out and were able to knock them down tonight.”

Peshtigo controlled the opening moments of the first half, racing out to a 25-10 lead before Jesse DeBauch canned a triple to cut Gillett’s deficit down to 12.

Peyton Demmith drilled a trey of his own to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 15, but four points from DeBauch along with buckets from Aydin Franti, Bradin Bjelland and Austin Vande Corupt helped the Tigers make it a 28-21 contest.

DeBauch and Mason Doberstein traded 3-pointers to close out the half, with the later hitting back-to-back bombs to push Peshtigo’s lead back up to 15. Doberstein tacked on a free throw to give Peshtigo a 39-25 edge at halftime.

“We came out ready to play. The first five or six minutes, we played defense like we have been the past few games, then we got a big lead and our guys let up a little bit,” Boucher said. “Tonight, that didn’t hurt us but we have to play better defensively.”

Peshtigo caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half, drilling nine of its 16 3-pointers after halftime to bury the Tigers.

Demmith and Adam Bauman each hit a pair of triples while Will McMahon and Landon Beyer each added one of their own. Cole Grabian came off the bench and quickly put up 11 points in three minutes thanks to a trio of triples and a pair of free throws.

Peshtigo’s offense was equally potent under the basket. Kaine Fort scored 10 points from the paint, while Beyer, McMahon and Silas Williams all worked their way through traffic for layups through the night.

Five Bulldogs hit double-digit scoring totals, with Bauman’s 16 points topping Peshtigo’s scorebook. Fort backed up Bauman with 14 points, Demmith chipped in 12 and Doberstein finished with 10.

DeBauch was Gillett’s leading scorer with 14 points. Franti added 11, Vande Corupt tacked on 10 and Bjelland contributed four.

Peshtigo returns to the court on Thursday, when the Bulldogs host Algoma in Packerland Conference action at 7:30 p.m.

Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45

Peshtigo 39 46—85

Gillett 25 20—45

Peshtigo: Bauman 16, Fort 14, Demmith 12, Grabian 11, Doberstein 10, McMahon 8, Beyer 7, Williams 3, Canon Bickel 2, Kavin Kleikamp 2; FTs: 11-13.

Gillett: DeBauch 16, Franti 11, Vande Corupt 10, Bejelland 4, Ben Matczak 3, Grayson Klein 1; FTs: 11-22.