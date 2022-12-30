Effective: 2023-01-03 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible for the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO