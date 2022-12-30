Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible for the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 14:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Douglas and Iron Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Price by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 11:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
