Olin, NC

Holmes' 32 lead Dayton past Davidson 69-55

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Daron Holmes' 32 points led Dayton over Davidson 69-55 on Saturday. Holmes had 10 rebounds for the Flyers (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic-10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 10 points while shooting 2 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Koby Brea shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Out of Our Past

“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2) NC unemployment rates for November. “The...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Edelweiss NC LLC to Mooresville Self Storage II LLC, 4.190 acres, 1220 River Highway, Mooresville, $5,650,000, on Dec. 16. From J....
West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools

The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20. The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the...
