Statesville Record & Landmark
Holmes' 32 lead Dayton past Davidson 69-55
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Daron Holmes' 32 points led Dayton over Davidson 69-55 on Saturday. Holmes had 10 rebounds for the Flyers (10-5, 2-0 Atlantic-10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 10 points while shooting 2 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Koby Brea shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Old Greensboro grocery store will turn into indoor go-karting and mini-golf establishment
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This might be a reach for those new to the Triad. However, those who've been in the Piedmont for some time might remember the old Winn-Dixie on Holden Road in Greensboro. It's obviously not a grocery store anymore. A UNC Greensboro graduate and his business partner...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2) NC unemployment rates for November. “The...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
WBTV
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say
WBTV
Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
Statesville Record & Landmark
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
triad-city-beat.com
Places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Edelweiss NC LLC to Mooresville Self Storage II LLC, 4.190 acres, 1220 River Highway, Mooresville, $5,650,000, on Dec. 16. From J....
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools
The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20. The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the...
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
A Winston-Salem woman waited more than a year for a repair shop to fix her car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bambi Hughes hopped in her car and headed to pick up a friend from work. She didn’t get too far before something went wrong. Hughes had her phone on the console, and it started to slide off. She was afraid it would fall under her feet, so she went to catch it.
