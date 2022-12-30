Read full article on original website
247Sports
Former Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon returning to the sideline on Tuesday
No one knows if Mark Turgeon will ever return to the court as a coach, but the former Maryland basketball coach will be courtside as a TV announcer for the first time on Tuesday. Turgeon is listed as the TV analyst for the Ball State-Toledo game on Tuesday, according to...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.2: Maryland defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite enters transfer portal
Maryland senior defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Sunday. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Nasili-Kite traveled with the team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, but did not play. After transferring to Maryland from Independence Community College (Independence,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
dcsportsking.com
Georgetown confiscating signs adds to embarrassment of 29-point loss
The Georgetown Hoyas are a mess right now. Sunday’s 29-point loss to Butler was the Hoyas’ 29th straight loss to a high-major program. It was also Georgetown’s 24th consecutive loss in the Big East Conference. Thus, Hoyas’ faithful are hoping for a change. The fan base has...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more
After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
americanmilitarynews.com
Military Bowl move to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has benefited the event and Annapolis
In 2013, organizers of the Military Bowl made a bold decision to move g the game from Washington to Annapolis. What began life in 2008 as the EagleBank Bowl was held at crumbling RFK Stadium for five years. When that ancient facility was no longer viable as a host site, organizers relocated the Military Bowl to the more modern Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
aminerdetail.com
A Republican State Senator’s Plan To Revive A ‘Demoralized and Defeated’ MDGOP
Maryland Republican State Senator Chris West of Baltimore County released a seven-point plan to revive the MDGOP after state Republicans suffered stinging election losses in 2022. Senator West‘s letter below. As we begin the new year, I want to reflect on the future of the Maryland Republican Party. My...
Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act
To initiate a grievance, inmates have to go to the very correctional officers that harmed them in order to obtain forms for filing their complaint. The post Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Who Removes The Graffiti In Baltimore?
They’re a tiny team. But they’re undaunted by the magnitude of the task at hand. Eric Ford and Tony Clark have been working together for more than twenty years on Baltimore’s graffiti removal unit, remediating the city’s graffiti problem, one service request at a time, free of charge. Aaron Henkin and Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller spend a day on the job with the guys, and they ask: What’s it like to do a job you know is going to get undone, over and over again?
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
WV resort’s maintenance director sentenced to prison for moving more than $300,000 in stolen money
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A maintenance director at a resort in Southern West Virginia was sentenced to prison this past weekend for embezzling and transporting $300,000 from West Virginia to Maryland. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Saturday, December 31, 2022, followed by three […]
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 333 homicides and 688 non-fatal shootings in 2022. Here is a review of December. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/2/2023 - 4:22pm: A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting...
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
Wbaltv.com
Ivan Bates tells 11 News it's time to rebuild Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office
Baltimore's next state's attorney takes office Tuesday after beating a controversial, two-term incumbent in last summer's Democratic Primary Election. Ivan Bates said the city can expect big changes once he takes office. Bates, a 54-year-old former defense attorney, is poised to take the oath of office and rebuild it. He...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood that occurred Friday night. At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Carey Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified male who suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso. A second unknown male victim was found on Lauren’s Street at Carey Street, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s condition is unknown. A third victim, a 43-year-old male, was located in the 1300 block of Woodyear Street with gunshot wounds to his The post Triple shooting in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
Maryland Man Sentenced To Prison For Transporting Over $300,000 Of Stolen Cash
A Maryland man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property and also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution. According to court documents and statements made in court, from
