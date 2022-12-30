Read full article on original website
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Preview: Wizards seek sixth straight win; battle Bucks in Milwaukee for second consecutive game
The Washington Wizards (17-21) are in the middle of their best stretch of the season. They've won six of their last seven games, including five straight. The Wizards beat the Bucks (23-13) on Sunday night by a final score of 118-95, and are now preparing for a rematch. Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell's astounding 71-point game
Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points, with the last two points of that total sending the game to overtime … off his own missed free throw. Then he added another 13 in overtime to lift Cleveland to a 145-134 victory. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point game.
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Milwaukee Sunday for first of two-game duel with Bucks
The Wizards (16-21) have won four straight games, a streak that ties their season-long, and are now headed to Milwaukee for two games with the Bucks (23-12), starting Sunday night. Can the Wizards stay hot against one of the league's best teams? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Fiserv...
NBA
Trail Blazers Ring In The New Year As The Pistons Roll Into Town
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (18-17) vs DETROIT PISTONS (10-29) Jan. 2, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Detroit will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Jan. 2. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers
Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3
After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
NBA
Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022
Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
NBA
Report: Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks
The Charlotte Hornets’ injury-marred season was dealt another blow as forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly will miss the next four to six weeks because of a hand injury. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre has been dealing with a torn ligament in his left hand all season and was playing through pain, but will now have surgery on it.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell scores Cavs' franchise-record, career-best 71 points in OT win
A 70-point game is a rarity in the NBA: just 11 in league history, heading into 2023. Make it 12, now, though. On Monday night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell did the unimaginable, erupting for a career-high 71 points to notch an incredible 145-134 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Lakers Ride LeBron Scoring Burst to Outlast Hornets
In a contest the Lakers at one time led by 24 points, they were able to hold on and survive a late rally from the Hornets to win 121-115 on Monday night. The victory gave the Lakers a 3-2 record on their five-game trip and brought them back up to 16-21 on the season.
