Indianapolis, IN

NBA

Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs 76ers

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. To match their longest winning streak of the season, the Indiana Pacers will need to take down one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Riding four straight victories, the Pacers (21-17) can avenge an early-season loss to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books

Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111

76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

NBA family reacts to Donovan Mitchell's astounding 71-point game

Monday night, Donovan Mitchell finished regulation with 58 points, with the last two points of that total sending the game to overtime … off his own missed free throw. Then he added another 13 in overtime to lift Cleveland to a 145-134 victory. The seventh player to score at least 70, Mitchell tied David Robinson and Elgin Baylor on the single-game list, which is led, of course, by Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100-point game.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Trail Blazers Ring In The New Year As The Pistons Roll Into Town

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (18-17) vs DETROIT PISTONS (10-29) Jan. 2, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Detroit will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Jan. 2. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2021-22 season...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Late Push Not Enough For Hornets In Loss To Lakers

Smith Returns from Injury; Charlotte Hurt by Early Shot Selection Issues, Fast-Break Defense. Ten days ago, the Charlotte Hornets got the best of the Los Angeles Lakers in a chaotic finish out west and in the rematch on Monday night, the purple and gold returned the favor in similar fashion by sending the hosts to a 121-115 loss at Spectrum Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tues., Jan. 3

After a massive 11-game card on Monday, we have just three games on this Tuesday slate. That means we only have six teams to examine, leaving us with an extremely thin player pool. Many of the best players on this slate are on the injury report, so that makes things tough on us 24 hours in advance, but we’ll do our best to project who will play and who will sit.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Most Memorable Orlando Magic Wins in 2022

Chuma Okeke led seven Orlando players in double figures with 19 points and Franz Wagner scored 18, including a go-ahead shot with 54 seconds left, as the Magic edged the Mavs in a thriller. Maxi Kleber missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds and Reggie Bullock was unable to connect on a follow-up that would have sent the game into overtime.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Report: Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks

The Charlotte Hornets’ injury-marred season was dealt another blow as forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly will miss the next four to six weeks because of a hand injury. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oubre has been dealing with a torn ligament in his left hand all season and was playing through pain, but will now have surgery on it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Lakers Ride LeBron Scoring Burst to Outlast Hornets

In a contest the Lakers at one time led by 24 points, they were able to hold on and survive a late rally from the Hornets to win 121-115 on Monday night. The victory gave the Lakers a 3-2 record on their five-game trip and brought them back up to 16-21 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

