hypebeast.com
JJJJound's Newest BAPE STA Collab Dazzles In This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Footwear brands have spared no time in cutting to the chase in 2023 with. and its subsidiaries, New Balance and Reebok set to make noise with a wide variety of launches. However, let’s first recap what news hit the web this past week before we break down where to spend whatever holiday money remains in the first 2023 installment of Weekly Footwear Drops.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Pawnshop Skate Co. x Nike SB Dunk High
As we enter the new year, is gearing up to present a variety of collaborative kicks to begin 2023. Nike’s skateboarding division is set to team up with creatives around the globe for their take on the classic Dunk model. From its highly-anticipated union with hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to Jarritos‘ tasty rendition of the Dunk Low, Nike is now tapping Californian retailer Pawnshop Skate Co. for its own SB Dunk High that has received official imagery.
hypebeast.com
adidas Brings Back the Predator Precision in a Bold New Colorway
Adidas Football is kicking off the new year with a fresh iteration of its classic Predator Precision Archive boot — bringing the boot back in an all-new colorway for a limited time only. When looking into the heritage of Predator boots, legendary players like Zinedine Zidane spring to mind...
hypebeast.com
adidas Originals Dresses Its Esiod Silhouette in Brown
Following up from its first two editions of the shoe last year, adidas Originals has just presented its latest iteration of the Esiod silhouette. The sneaker is still dominating the European sneaker market — the first global region to receive the shoe — through its marathon running inspiration and unique sole unit. This time, the shoe comes coated in an understated brown colorway, while black mesh detailing is also complemented by speckles of purple across the customary Three Stripe branding.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 2 "Muslin" Has Surfaced
The Jordan Brand has unveiled a brand new colorway for its Air Jordan 2 silhouette. The shoe arrives in “Muslin” and is slated to hit the shelves later this month. The shoe is dressed in a sail, sunset haze, muslin and light steel grey color scheme. The shoe features a mostly white upper leather construction, with panels highlighted in the tan-brown tumbled leather. The Air Jordan 2 sits on an aged midsole atop a rubber outsole in grey and sunset haze. The insoles appear to be padded for the winter weather while the Air Jordan emblem on the tongue is highlighted in the same tan color.
hypebeast.com
Justin Reed Offers Closer Look at the Chrome Hearts Rogue Weight Bench
Adding to its already impressively curated collection of highly-sought after apparel, accessories, furniture, and lifestyle goods, consignment shop Justin Reed offered a closer look at the Chrome Hearts Rogue Weight Bench that it recently received. Unveiled as part of a “Heavyweights” assortment of branded gym equipment back in 2019, the gym essential was showcased alongside a Peloton indoor cycle, punching bag, 45-pound plates, skipping rope, medicine ball, dumbbells, duffle bag, boxing robe, and shorts at Chrome Hearts’ New York City flagship.
hypebeast.com
adidas Crazy 1 Returns With Off-White Uppers and Purple Accents
2022 marked the return of Crazy 1 — Kobe Bryant‘s first signature silhouette with the brand. Die-hard Mamba fans responded well to its reissue as a handful of its launches sold out, so the model will be looking to add to this momentum with more deliveries in the new year. On deck for the court-ready model is a brand new off-white colorway that is complemented by purple and gray accents.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Presents "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
In December, various looks at upcoming “Year of the Rabbit” shoes from Jordan Brand surfaced. Now, the Nike subdivision has shared a full preview of the collection with accompanying apparel that complements it. Footwear options are highlighted by the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 1...
hypebeast.com
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Another Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit" Is On the Way
As China’s yearly New Year celebration approaches, is gearing up to introduce a variety of festive sneakers to keep spirits high this January. Following the reveal of an initial colorway, the Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” has surfaced in another lively iteration. Contrary to the...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Upcoming Nike Dunk Low CO.JP
The new year is here, and is poised to build on its momentum from 2022 by delivering a fresh batch of sneakers for its massive consumer base. Down the road in 2023, the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP lineage will be revisited and broadened with a new brown and black entry. And after appearing via early imagery last month, we now have a detailed on-foot view of the pair.
hypebeast.com
BEAMS and NEEDLES Ring in 2023 With a Mohair Cardigan Capsule
NEEDLES has taken the first two days out of this fresh year to come out strong with two collaborative initiatives. Keizo Shimizu‘s Japanese imprint has linked up with Reebok to produce a Beatnik Moc collection as well as a mohair cardigan assemblage alongside BEAMS, the latter of which has now just been unveiled.
hypebeast.com
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is Re-Releasing This Year
Continuing to delve into its archive, is now set to bring back the Nike Air Alpha Force 88. The iconic late ’80s basketball was famously worn by Michael Jordan during his first full NBA season following his injury the year prior. Interestingly MH wore the shoe during a time when his Jordan Brand partnership was falling out of favor, as fans were not particularly excited about the Air Jordan 2 and Tinker Hatfield was still working on developing the Air Jordan 3.
hypebeast.com
Modular Gear Project's "#004 CAPSL-DTCH" Capsule Introduces Convertible Designs
For Winter 2022, Modular Gear Project has developed a continuation of its modularity-focused principle marked by a greater sense of sophistication. Dubbed “#004 CAPSL-DTCH,” the versatile capsule collection explores “DTCH” (Detach) a concept that presents the intersection between functionality and versatility. Leading the range is the...
hypebeast.com
ZEGNA’s Alessandro Sartori and Mr Bailey Unpick the Meticulous Execution Behind New Triple Stitch™ Sneaker
In a meeting of two creative expressions, ZEGNA collaborates with London-based designer Daniel Bailey – better known as Mr. Bailey – to reimagine its signature Triple Stitch™ sneaker. The new design sees a complete reinvention from its original sleek qualities, continuing the brand’s daring experimentation of its classic pieces.
hypebeast.com
Patta and Reebok Reissue their All-Black Club C Silhouette
Following their all-white collaboration in 2020 and a first-edition of the all-black version last year, Patta and Reebok are now reissuing the all-black colorway of the Club C silhouette. Arriving in all-black with a full-grain leather upper, the Patta x Reebok Club C comes with a foam tongue and a...
hypebeast.com
G-Dragon Announces Comeback With "GUERILLA DESK: G_Division" Video
Following Taeyang and Daesung announcing their departure from YG Entertainment, G-Dragon has announced his plans for a comeback with new music. Participating in the release of BIG BANG‘s “Still Life” comeback single last year, the K-pop superstar has remained largely quiet in the music world with his future at YG Entertainment also up in the air.
hypebeast.com
Adidas Introduces the All-New Xare BOOST
BOOST is a fundamental part of ‘ identity, kitting out everything from the UltraBOOST and YEEZY 350 BOOST to more obscure pairs such as the ZX 2K BOOST, the NMD family, and BOOST-filled slides. Now, the Three Stripes applies its familiar cushioning technology to a new style, dubbed the Xare.
