Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Technical Jordan Delta 3 Mid Has Arrived in "Dark Chocolate"
Jordan Brand is taking it back to the ’90s with its Jordan Delta 3 Mid “Dark Chocolate.” The technical and comfort-focused silhouette takes inspiration from the on-court gear of the ’90s. With the padded soles, the shoe also gives a nod to the Space Age aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
BEAMS and NEEDLES Ring in 2023 With a Mohair Cardigan Capsule
NEEDLES has taken the first two days out of this fresh year to come out strong with two collaborative initiatives. Keizo Shimizu‘s Japanese imprint has linked up with Reebok to produce a Beatnik Moc collection as well as a mohair cardigan assemblage alongside BEAMS, the latter of which has now just been unveiled.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound's Newest BAPE STA Collab Dazzles In This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Footwear brands have spared no time in cutting to the chase in 2023 with. and its subsidiaries, New Balance and Reebok set to make noise with a wide variety of launches. However, let’s first recap what news hit the web this past week before we break down where to spend whatever holiday money remains in the first 2023 installment of Weekly Footwear Drops.
hypebeast.com
adidas Brings Back the Predator Precision in a Bold New Colorway
Adidas Football is kicking off the new year with a fresh iteration of its classic Predator Precision Archive boot — bringing the boot back in an all-new colorway for a limited time only. When looking into the heritage of Predator boots, legendary players like Zinedine Zidane spring to mind...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Presents "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
In December, various looks at upcoming “Year of the Rabbit” shoes from Jordan Brand surfaced. Now, the Nike subdivision has shared a full preview of the collection with accompanying apparel that complements it. Footwear options are highlighted by the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 1...
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Pawnshop Skate Co. x Nike SB Dunk High
As we enter the new year, is gearing up to present a variety of collaborative kicks to begin 2023. Nike’s skateboarding division is set to team up with creatives around the globe for their take on the classic Dunk model. From its highly-anticipated union with hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to Jarritos‘ tasty rendition of the Dunk Low, Nike is now tapping Californian retailer Pawnshop Skate Co. for its own SB Dunk High that has received official imagery.
hypebeast.com
Another Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit" Is On the Way
As China’s yearly New Year celebration approaches, is gearing up to introduce a variety of festive sneakers to keep spirits high this January. Following the reveal of an initial colorway, the Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” has surfaced in another lively iteration. Contrary to the...
hypebeast.com
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
hypebeast.com
adidas Originals Dresses Its Esiod Silhouette in Brown
Following up from its first two editions of the shoe last year, adidas Originals has just presented its latest iteration of the Esiod silhouette. The sneaker is still dominating the European sneaker market — the first global region to receive the shoe — through its marathon running inspiration and unique sole unit. This time, the shoe comes coated in an understated brown colorway, while black mesh detailing is also complemented by speckles of purple across the customary Three Stripe branding.
A New Nike SB Dunk ‘Heineken 2.0’ Is Reportedly Dropping in 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new version of a sought-after Nike SB Dunk is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media @Jfgrails revealed on Instagram yesterday that a purported Nike SB Dunk “Heineken 2.0” colorway is expected to hit retail in 2023. According to the account, the specific Nike SB silhouette and the release details of the shoe are currently unknown. The Nike SB Dunk Low “Heineken” launched in 2003 and is one of the most coveted SB Dunk styles to ever release. The...
hypebeast.com
Modular Gear Project's "#004 CAPSL-DTCH" Capsule Introduces Convertible Designs
For Winter 2022, Modular Gear Project has developed a continuation of its modularity-focused principle marked by a greater sense of sophistication. Dubbed “#004 CAPSL-DTCH,” the versatile capsule collection explores “DTCH” (Detach) a concept that presents the intersection between functionality and versatility. Leading the range is the...
hypebeast.com
First Look at a Wheat/Navy Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Compared to its Dunk parent, the SB Dunk line has been selective in its launches in recent years. Despite this, plenty of options have hit shelves across the past few years, including a variety of collaborations that tap into the world of skating. Looking ahead to 2023, Run the Jewels and beverage companies Jarritos and Heineken are expected to be launching their own SB Dunks. Now, a first look at what the SB team has worked on in-house for the new year has arrived.
Bentley and the Shoe Surgeon Teamed Up to Create New Kicks. Here’s How the Collab Happened.
Deep in the trenches of downtown Los Angeles is a sneaker sanctuary that defies its non-descript industrial surroundings. The Shoe Surgeon’s headquarters comprises a pristine indoor basketball court, a loft space—with the aesthetic of a gentlemen’s lounge—and a high-concept sneaker showcase that appears plucked from the set of the film 2001: A Space Odyssey. But recently, the space was visited by an array of unlikely objects: rakish Bentley coupés, sedans and SUVs. Shoes and cars are often a match made in heaven, but the partnership between this vaunted LA shoe fabricator and the century-old automaker seems simultaneously unlikely and understandable because...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 2 "Muslin" Has Surfaced
The Jordan Brand has unveiled a brand new colorway for its Air Jordan 2 silhouette. The shoe arrives in “Muslin” and is slated to hit the shelves later this month. The shoe is dressed in a sail, sunset haze, muslin and light steel grey color scheme. The shoe features a mostly white upper leather construction, with panels highlighted in the tan-brown tumbled leather. The Air Jordan 2 sits on an aged midsole atop a rubber outsole in grey and sunset haze. The insoles appear to be padded for the winter weather while the Air Jordan emblem on the tongue is highlighted in the same tan color.
hypebeast.com
The Best Palace Collaborations of 2022
Barely a week went by without a Palace collaboration in 2022. Despite the London skate brand’s total omnipresence on your social feeds throughout the year, nothing ever felt oversaturated or overdone. Each partnership was full of fresh ideas, with creative direction that took followers to whole new dimensions, visuals...
Hypebae
Nike x 1017 ALYX 9SM's MMW 005 Slide Steps Into the Future in Cyber-Core Light Grey
Slides are the superior shoe option when you’re looking to merge comfort and ease with style. It’s no wonder Nike is an expert at creating the most eye-catching slip-ons for the lazy, yet fashionable bunch. Working in tandem with barrier-breaking 1017 ALYX 9SM, the brands have come together to present a slide like no other.
hypebeast.com
Jordan 6 Rings Goes Home in New Chicago-Inspired Colorway
Jordan Brand’s 6 Rings pays homage to all of Michael Jordan’s sporting greatness over his long career. The sneaker is a hybrid model that takes a trip down MJ’s memory lane and includes details from the Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 13 and Air Jordan 14 — all coming together to create the 6 Rings silhouette. Now, following previously-dropped “Hare,” “Motorsports,” and “Metallic Silver” colorways, the sneaker has just been presented in an all-new Chicago-inspired color scheme.
hypebeast.com
adidas Crazy 1 Returns With Off-White Uppers and Purple Accents
2022 marked the return of Crazy 1 — Kobe Bryant‘s first signature silhouette with the brand. Die-hard Mamba fans responded well to its reissue as a handful of its launches sold out, so the model will be looking to add to this momentum with more deliveries in the new year. On deck for the court-ready model is a brand new off-white colorway that is complemented by purple and gray accents.
hypebeast.com
Patta and Reebok Reissue their All-Black Club C Silhouette
Following their all-white collaboration in 2020 and a first-edition of the all-black version last year, Patta and Reebok are now reissuing the all-black colorway of the Club C silhouette. Arriving in all-black with a full-grain leather upper, the Patta x Reebok Club C comes with a foam tongue and a...
Comments / 0