Pharr, TX

Pharr to host city’s first New Year’s Ball Drop

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral

 3 days ago

PHARR, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The City of Pharr is ready to ring in the new year with the community at its first-ever New Year’s Ball Drop and Festivities event.

The upcoming inaugural event comes after the city canceled their New Year’s Eve ball drop event in 2021.

The free community event will have family-friendly activities including a live musical performance by The Spazmatics, food trucks, and a fireworks show.

The ball drop will be set up at approximately 80 feet throughout the event and will come down 40 feet during countdown.

“We invite our Pharr families and community to join us as we gather to ring in the new year with our first-ever City of Pharr Ball Drop,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D.

The following roads will be closed for the event starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Cage Blvd. southbound only from Bus 83
  • Kelly Ave. northbound & south at S. Cage Blvd. intersection
  • W Caffery Ave & E Caffery Ave. westbound and eastbound
  • W Cherokee Ave. & E. Cherokee Ave. westbound and eastbound
  • S Aster St. eastbound & southbound from W. Caffery Ave. & W Cherokee Ave. intersections

Road closures will be lifted on New Years Day.

The event will be from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Pharr Downtown Park located on 118 S. Cage Blvd.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

