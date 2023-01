Gonzaga continues to make headway toward moving back into the top five of the Associated Press rankings, climbing one spot to No. 9 in Monday’s Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs (11-3) haven’t lost since Dec. 2 against Baylor and now enter a slate of West Coast Conference games where they’ll be considered strong favorites, starting with Thursday’s contest at San Francisco.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO