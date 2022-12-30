Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'We'd sure like to get some water back' Patience wears thin for some still without water
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon, the City of Asheville lifted the boil water advisories for the southern areas affected by the water outage. Those at the Cliffs at Walnut Cove and those in western Buncombe County remained under an advisory, as of Sunday night. While lifted...
WLOS.com
Water woes: Independent review committee will assess water issues, make plans for future
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city leaders say they are making progress in restoring widespread water outages that have now lasted a week or more for some people. While water is being restored in the southern portions of the water system, that is not the case for parts of western Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
WLOS.com
3 apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
Asheville: Water restoration won't be complete Friday night
A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won't be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.
WLOS.com
Surprise! Ruafika Cobb named Western Region 2023 Principal of the Year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For Ira B Jones Elementary school principal Ruafika Cobb, Tuesday was a day like any other. Heading back to work after the New Year quickly turned into something much more special. Principal Cobb was met with cheers, chants and hugs as she made her way...
FOX Carolina
Missing Greenville Woman
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The West...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Cook but don't touch -- how to avoid food poisoning
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is the importance of hand-washing to fend off illness and germs. That lesson extends to the kitchen. Consumer Reports explains why you need to wash your hands while cooking to avoid food poisoning. We’ve heard these food...
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital welcomes first bundle of joy born in 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just minutes after the ball dropped, ringing in 2023, Asheville's first baby of the new year was born!. Little Casey Steinbugl made his entry into the world 10 minutes after midnight. First-time parents Adam and Amber told News 13 they had no idea their bundle...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
WLOS.com
Tripledemic patients fill WNC hospitals, cause some to go to diversion status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Three respiratory illnesses known as the tripledemic are sending more and more patients to mountain hospitals, filling them quickly and putting many into diversion status. Haywood County Medical Director Dr. Mark Jaben said the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu is putting a...
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
WLOS.com
Local fuel prices continue to drop despite an increase nationally, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 26.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
WLOS.com
New bus route created for some Haywood County students because of I-40 construction
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County students will be back on the bus next week – no matter where they live in the county. Before the holidays, a school bus route was temporarily canceled because of construction to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. Parents were notified a day before the cancellation and told service would come back by the end of the holiday break.
Buncombe Co. Schools resumes in-person learning after water outages
Buncombe County Schools have announced that all Buncombe County Schools will be closed on Monday due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages that are affecting school buildings.
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
