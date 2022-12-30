ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Haywood County Sheriff's Office confirms a death investigation is underway in the Newfound community of Canton. In a social media post by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, officials said there is no danger to the public and that the suspects have been arrested.
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
WLOS.com

3 apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville Woman

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The West...
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Cook but don't touch -- how to avoid food poisoning

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is the importance of hand-washing to fend off illness and germs. That lesson extends to the kitchen. Consumer Reports explains why you need to wash your hands while cooking to avoid food poisoning. We’ve heard these food...
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital welcomes first bundle of joy born in 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just minutes after the ball dropped, ringing in 2023, Asheville's first baby of the new year was born!. Little Casey Steinbugl made his entry into the world 10 minutes after midnight. First-time parents Adam and Amber told News 13 they had no idea their bundle...
WLOS.com

Local fuel prices continue to drop despite an increase nationally, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 26.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
WLOS.com

New bus route created for some Haywood County students because of I-40 construction

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County students will be back on the bus next week – no matter where they live in the county. Before the holidays, a school bus route was temporarily canceled because of construction to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. Parents were notified a day before the cancellation and told service would come back by the end of the holiday break.
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
FOX Carolina

North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
