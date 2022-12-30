ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 26.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.

