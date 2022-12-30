PUPPY PICKS, Week 17: Pittsburgh at Baltimore
It’s a division rivalry for Week 17 of Puppy Picks. Our old pal Lyle from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships carries a 9-7 record into the penultimate week of the regular season and can reach double-digit wins if he chooses correctly.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0