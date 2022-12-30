ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PUPPY PICKS, Week 17: Pittsburgh at Baltimore

By AJ Donatoni
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zemQ_0jyHXz6z00

It’s a division rivalry for Week 17 of Puppy Picks. Our old pal Lyle from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships carries a 9-7 record into the penultimate week of the regular season and can reach double-digit wins if he chooses correctly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Four were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say four people were arrested as a result of DUI checkpoints. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 16 in Schuylkill County DUI checkpoints were set. As a result, four DUI-related arrests were made along with multiple summary traffic citations. Police say one driver was arrested for DUI, and […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly steals nearly $2K worth of heated jackets from Walmart

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft at Walmart where they say a man stole multiple heated jackets. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers received a report of retail theft that occurred on December 5 around 5:30 p.m. at Walmart in Rush Township. Police say a man wearing a black […]
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WBRE

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Bryan Kohberger: What we know about arrest in connection to Idaho killings

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities in Monroe County placed Bryan Kohberger into custody Thursday in Chestnuthill Township in connection with the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody after a search warrant was done to a home on 119 Lamsden Drive, Albrightsville (Chestnuthill […]
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Over $500 counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where over $500 counterfeit cash was being used at a Dollar General. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 23 around 10:00 a.m. troopers were called to a theft incident at a Dollar General in Northumberland County. PSP said $560 counterfeit cash was […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pocono community reacts to arrest made in Idaho homicide investigation

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With a suspect in custody for the quadruple homicide in Idaho, Eyewitness News wanted to hear from neighbors in Chestnuthill Township about the break in the case. The entire country has been following the investigation of a quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho. The story has now developed […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two-car crash after driver runs red light kills man

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a two-car crash occurred after a driver ran a red light causing a passenger to die from his injuries. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car was traveling along Route 6 approaching State Route 507 in Pike County on December 23 around 11:00 a.m. A second car […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
WBRE

One dead after shooting in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
WBRE

Harassment at ski shop leads to high-speed police chase

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he harassed customers and staff at a ski shop and then lead police on a chase after he fled the scene. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on December 29 before 7:30 p.m., officers were told at the Loft Ski […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy