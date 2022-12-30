ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

KCAU 9 2022 Year in Review: Midterm elections, Spirit Lake approves plan to arm staff

By Jason Takhtadjian
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The penultimate day of our 2022 Year in Review is here meaning 2023 is right around the corner.

Jumping to November 8, the midterm elections took center stage.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties spent tens of thousands of dollars on their respective candidates for radio, television, and digital ads leading up to the election.

Republican Rocky De Witt beat out Democrat incumbent Jackie Smith for I owa State Senate District 1 with 55% of the votes. De Witt has served on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors since 2016 and has lived in Siouxland all his life.

“It’s been a tough race, you know, I didn’t like everything that happened on either side but it is is what it is. It’s just part of the game right now but we got the W in the win column so we’re going to move forward and keep Iowa great,” said De Witt.

The Republican wave continued locally in Siouxland with Iowa House District 2’s seat going to Republican Bob Henderson who collected 57% of the votes against Democrat Steve Hansen.

Republican James Loomis beat out incumbent P.J. Jennings with 59% of the votes for Woodbury County Attorney. Jennings held this position for more than 15 years.

Lastly, Republican Dan Bittinger received 62% of the votes against Jeremy Dumrieger in the race for Woodbury County Supervisor for District 2.

“I believe in principal governance, budget accountability, and supporting the rule of law. Supporting our Sheriff’s Department, our law enforcement office. I want them to know that I believe in local county government that’s strong and healthy and that’s willing to serve the people,” said Bittinger.

Also in November, the Spirit Lake School Board unanimously approved an emergency response plan that includes arming select members of the school’s staff .

Back in August, the school board passed a resolution allowing anonymous staff members to carry weapons in their building. Since then, the district created an emergency response plan and wanted to hear input from parents.

The nearly 25 parents who attended the in-person school board meeting on November 28 had two minutes each to voice their opinions of the safety plan.

The school said that nearly 200 people expressed support for the school’s safety plan with only just over 100 voicing against it .

“I think it will. It has a little bit of a, I don’t know, not exactly a fear factor, but it kind of puts everyone in perspective that we have this under control,” said special education teacher Carissa Janssen.

According to the school, classroom teachers and school bus drivers will not have guns.

The armed staff members have permission to either keep their firearms at the school or take them to and from the school with them. The school is also considering adding an anonymous tip line.

There will be a new Year in Review story posted every week day as we close out 2022, keep an eye on Siouxland Proud for more.

