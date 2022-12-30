ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Logan’s Promise offers free ride into new year

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVpk2_0jyHXjEb00

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Drive sober or get pulled over! As New Year’s Eve draws closer, law enforcement officers are busy giving out reminders to make sure people don’t drive under the influence.

While a designated driver is always a great option, one alternative available is Logan’s Promise Safe Ride Program. Working Distributors and BMWC Constructors have partnered with Logan’s Promise to keep the roads in the Tri-State safe by offering free rides.

Logan’s Promise offers safe rides for Thanksgiving

On New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. people can use the code SAFERIDE2023 for up to $25 off your Lyft ride home. The program covers residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson and Posey Counties.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro church gives people a night to shine

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Life Community Church in Owensboro has partnered once again with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host Night to Shine. Organizers say this is a prom night experience for people with special needs 14 and older. The event will happen on February 10, and the event’s Facebook page states the prom event […]
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023

Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post

JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
FRENCH LICK, IN
WEHT/WTVW

White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night

WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WTVW

Gas station crime ring suspect apprehended in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they caught a man involved in an organized theft ring that has plagued many large cities. On December 29, Evansville Police Department detectives started looking into several credit card fraud incidents that totaled over $8,000. Police say the first incident happened a few months prior in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun raffle to help a service dog

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Pike Co. mom accused of driving drunk with small child in car

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman was taken to jail after Indiana State Police say she drove nearly twice the legal alcohol limit with her young child in the car. 32-year-old Ashley Hedinger was arrested Sunday afternoon in Winslow. Troopers say she had a BAC of .15%.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Saturation Patrol Targeting Dangerous and Impaired Drivers Nets Three Impaired Drivers

Between 8:00 p.m. last night and 2:00 a.m. this morning, Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. During the six-hour period, troopers issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested 3 motorists for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Classic Chevy pickup truck stolen in Hancock County

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies in Hancock County say a thief took off with a nearly 40-year-old pickup truck on New Years Day. Authorities believe the truck, a black 1986 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen sometime between 12:05 and 8:00 a.m. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was taken from the area of […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

OHIO COUNTY DAYCARE CENTER BUSTED BY KSP; THREE CHARGED WITH ABUSE

JANUARY 2, 2023, – written by WADE QUEEN. Three members from the same family were arrested by state police last week, after they were indicted by a grand jury on a wagon load of charges stemming from the allegations that they committed numerous acts of physical abuse of children at a daycare that they operated.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Corydon Fire and Rescue had a successful year

CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) – As 2022 came to a close, the Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue says it had a pretty successful year. Officials say they were able to get several grants, which allowed the agency to buy and upgrade old equipment. The organization says the bid was awarded to start the process on […]
CORYDON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy