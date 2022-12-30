Logan’s Promise offers free ride into new year

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Drive sober or get pulled over! As New Year’s Eve draws closer, law enforcement officers are busy giving out reminders to make sure people don’t drive under the influence.

While a designated driver is always a great option, one alternative available is Logan’s Promise Safe Ride Program. Working Distributors and BMWC Constructors have partnered with Logan’s Promise to keep the roads in the Tri-State safe by offering free rides.

On New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. people can use the code SAFERIDE2023 for up to $25 off your Lyft ride home. The program covers residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson and Posey Counties.

