Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
cleveland19.com
How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors. “There’s not a...
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
So you’ve come to Cleveland and are looking to fit in. The easy way to do it: Eat pierogies, complain about the Browns (example: “FirstEnergy Stadium has been designated as a tornado shelter. Touchdowns there are exceedingly rare”), and memorize these slang terms so you can sound like a native.
Price to park at Cleveland Hopkins airport is going up, again
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost to park at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will increase Jan. 1 – the second price hike in less than a year at the city-owned facility. Smart Parking Garage will climb from $20 to $22 per day. Blue and Red lots will go from...
Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon
AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
countynewsonline.org
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
clevelandmagazine.com
The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland
Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Gas prices soar 30+ cents in Cleveland and Akron: Both cities now listed above national average
AKRON, Ohio — Ouch. After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Northeast Ohio are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. Akron gas prices have surged 33.2 cents per gallon within the last week as the city’s average now stands at $3.26, according to new data released by GasBuddy early Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average gasoline prices in Cleveland have risen 30.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a news release from GasBuddy. On Monday the average price per gallon of gas in Cleveland is $3.24. Prices in Cleveland are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than...
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying her body in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Anthony Kennedy, 43, was taken into custody in Allegheny County, PA on Nov. 30. Kennedy’s girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23,...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
cleveland19.com
Bedford Heights officer struck by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer escaped injury New Year’s Eve after being struck by celebratory gunfire while sitting inside his cruiser in Bedford Heights. The round from a possible 9mm gun struck the roof of the Bedford Heights officer’s cruiser and also struck his neck and collarbone.
cleveland19.com
2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
