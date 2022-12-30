ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Beachwood police substation at mall should soon be fully staffed

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police substation at Beachwood Place opened Nov. 3 and Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin said officers have been assigned there “as man power has allowed” during mall hours. Chief McLaughlin said the city is currently in the process of hiring laterally and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors. “There’s not a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mental_Floss

21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know

So you’ve come to Cleveland and are looking to fit in. The easy way to do it: Eat pierogies, complain about the Browns (example: “FirstEnergy Stadium has been designated as a tornado shelter. Touchdowns there are exceedingly rare”), and memorize these slang terms so you can sound like a native.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon

AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
AVON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland

Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland gas prices on the rise, according to GasBuddy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The average gasoline prices in Cleveland have risen 30.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a news release from GasBuddy. On Monday the average price per gallon of gas in Cleveland is $3.24. Prices in Cleveland are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shoot each other in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rushed to a local hospital Monday after they shot each other outside a business on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron. Akron police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave. around 11:18 a.m. When officers arrived,...
AKRON, OH

