Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
Sabine County murderer recaptured; Victims friends speak out
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer was finally arrested after being on the run for a year. Matthew Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home and is now sitting in Sabine County Jail. Edgar has been convicted of killing his...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting
Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
New details learned in Edgar capture, will appear before judge on Tuesday
Sabine County District Attorney Paul Robbins said Friday that convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar, of Hemphill, will appear in court on Tuesday before a District Judge and officially be sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In January of this year, Edgar was found guilty of the October 31st,...
Man convicted of East Texas murder, who fled trial arrested on Thursday
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man convicted of murder was arrested on Thursday, said the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Edgar was detained around 8:30 p.m. by the US Marshals Service. He was taken to the Sabine County Jail. Edgar was on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. He was convicted […]
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
Texas fugitive who skipped out during girlfriend's murder trial found
Matthew Edgar just stopped showing up to his trial.
WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire
January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait
December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
