ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KSLA

Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kjas.com

UPDATED - Father hospitalized and son arrested after Friday night shooting

Jasper Police say a father is hospitalized and his son is under arrest following a Friday night shooting. Captain Mike Poindexter says it occurred shortly after 8:00 at Pioneer Crossing, which is a new apartment complex on South Bowie Street. According to Poindexter, officers responded to a report of shots...
scttx.com

WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire

January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Officers Reportedly Found Drugs, Paraphernalia, and Firearms During a Compliance Check. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – A Louisiana man was arrested on December 28, 2022, after a probation officer visited his home and reportedly found drugs, paraphernalia, and weapons, including a loaded pistol and a shotgun.
SABINE PARISH, LA
scttx.com

SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait

December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
GARRISON, TX
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
KICKS 105

Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now Under a Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 9 pm tonight for several counties in Deep East Texas. The cities of Lufkin and Nacogdoches are included in this watch. The Tornado Watch includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, San Augustine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties in the Pineywoods. According to the Storm Prediction...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy