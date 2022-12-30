Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Calcasieu police jurors adopt $427-million spending plan for 2023
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KPLC TV
KPLC: 2022 in review
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
KPLC TV
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2023. Raymond Leon Pate, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight; attempted possession of marijuana; attempted possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers would like help from the public finding a stolen motorcycle.
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur announces power outage due to repairs
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today. The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m. Residents and businesses West of Beglis...
KPLC TV
Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
'We will miss our customers': Owners of James & Jon BBQ will no longer operate food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of James and Jon BBQ took to Facebook Friday announcing they will no longer operate their food truck. "Beaumont, we are sad to make the announcement that we will not be operating our food truck anymore," the owners said in a Facebook post. The...
Car crash leads to damaged headstones in Rayne cemetery
A car crash in Rayne left a cemetery with damaged tombstones, a broken fence and the bumper of a car left in the ditch.
KPLC TV
Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health. Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.
KPLC TV
Investigators continue work to identify Starks Jane Doe from 1997
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Who was she and what happened to her? The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work to identify a Jane Doe found in the Starks area. “In 1997, we discovered a body on the side of the road,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary
Singer, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27, between Singer and Oretta, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. BPSO responded to the scene on Saturday, December 31. The suspect was spotted on surveillance entering the...
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
