ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

KPLC: 2022 in review

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we look forward to what 2023 brings, we reflect on the past year. Here’s a look at KPLC 7News’ 2022 in review.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Monday forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon

KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2023. Raymond Leon Pate, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; attempted burglary; resisting an officer by flight; attempted possession of marijuana; attempted possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur announces power outage due to repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today. The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m. Residents and businesses West of Beglis...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health. Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for suspect in residential burglary

Singer, LA (KPLC) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27, between Singer and Oretta, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. BPSO responded to the scene on Saturday, December 31. The suspect was spotted on surveillance entering the...
SINGER, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy