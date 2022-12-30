Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man's arrest. Harrison County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff's officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
WVNews
West Virginia COVID hospitalizations drop to 327
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — COVID-19 hospitalizations were down slightly to 327 patients statewide as of Tuesday morning, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. On Friday, the agency reported 344 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, which represented a sharp increase from the 312 hospitalized COVID patients...
WVNews
Ulysses S. Grant, president and general, gets a day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a special day of his own. Beginning next year, April 27 will be celebrated as Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s home state of Ohio, after legislation creating the recognition cleared the Legislature Dec. 14 and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
WVNews
Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sweeping criminal justice legislation signed Tuesday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will allow police to stop people solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions. “This bill is about a lot more than pulling people over and handing out tickets,” DeWine said. “It's...
WVNews
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and...
WVNews
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ken Block, a motorsports icon known for his stunt driving and for co-founding the action sports apparel brand DC Shoes, died on Monday in a snowmobiling accident near his home in Utah. Block, 55, “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the...
WVNews
Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Anthony Brown was sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general Tuesday, pledging to work to increase equity and “dismantle barriers of opportunities.”. Brown — a Democrat who is a former congressman, lieutenant governor and state legislator — noted the historic nature of his...
Comments / 0