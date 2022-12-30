Video: Tyrese Haliburton’s Father Told Buddy Hield To Shoot The Ball, And He Shot It Three Seconds Into The Game

Tyrese Haliburton's father told Buddy Hield to focus on shooting, not dribbling. Hield listened and hit one of the quickest threes in NBA history.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Hield is arguably among the best pure shooters in the NBA right now. There's no shooter that can be called better than Stephen Curry, so the list of players fighting for second place is quite long. Hield has proven he is one of the most consistent and efficient shooters the league has ever seen, something the Indiana Pacers are hoping benefits them.

The Pacers were expected to tank but have been very competitive this season, still in the mix for a playoff spot. Tyrese Haliburton's emergence has been a big reason for the same. Hali and Hield came to the Pacers together last winter in the Domantos Sabonis trade , so they have a pre-existing relationship.

Haliburton's father told Hield before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to focus on shooting the ball instead of dribbling.

Hield listened and hit a 3 within the first 5 seconds of the Pacers' win against the Cavs.

Hield is a wonderful shooter and has been linked to so many teams over the last few seasons. The Lakers were most heavily linked with him but it doesn't look like he will be moved anytime soon.

Are The Indiana Pacers Making A Playoff Run?

The Indiana Pacers are now 19-17 after this win over the contending Cavaliers. This puts them as the 6th seed in the Conference and nobody can really say any of the teams below them are objectively better. The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks might have more star players but the Pacers run like a perfect cohesive unit on the court.

They have a veteran championship-winning coach in Rick Carlisle and a very well-built roster that Tyrese Haliburton can maximize with his sensational play this season. If the Pacers can continue staying above .500 through January, there's no reason for them to tank.

